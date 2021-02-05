High School Swimming: Alice relay teams advance to regionals

The Alice 200 and 400 relay teams advanced to the Region IV-5A swimming meet with their performances at the District 30-5A meet.

The Coyotes placed fourth in both events with a time of 1 minute, 54.96 seconds in the 200 and 3 minutes, 53.19 seconds in the 400.

The Coyotes placed fifth in the team standings with 28 points.

William Crisman highlighted the Coyotes with a time of 53.74 seconds in the 100 freestyle to place fifth.

Emerico Perez placed eighth in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 100 meter breaststroke.

DISTRICT 30-5A SWIMMING AND DIVING

at CCISD Natatorium

BOYS

Team standings — 1. Tuloso-Midway, 171; 2. Flour Bluff, 127; 3. Veterans Memorial, 104; 4. Ray, 48; 5. Alice, 28; 6. Calallen, 27; 7. King, 23

Top swimmer — Tomas Betancour, so., Tuloso-Midway

Top diver — Alexander Pisarek, sr., Ray

200 yard medley relay — 1. Veterans Memorial (Dabeluchi Isiofia, Matthew Schawe, Isaiah Vidal, Paul Brown), 1 minute, 42.12 seconds; 2. Tuloso-Midway, 1:43.76; 3. Flour Bluff, 1:49.19; 4. Alice, 1:54.96; 5. Ray, 1:56.19; 6. King, 2:04.62

200 freestyle — 1. Luca Nisimblat, T-M, 1:49.92; 2. Cameron Ainsworth, FB, 1:51.61; 3. Grayson White, FB, 1:52.10; 4. Matthew Schawe, VM, 1:53.80; 5. Tanner Galbraighth, FB, 2:00.30; 6. Alex Craig, T-M, 2:02.08; 7. Jacob Baxter, FB, 2:05.96; 8. Jacob Flores, T-M, 2:09.03

200 individual medley — 1. Aidan Vargas, T-M, 1:59.97; 2. Dabeluch Isiofia, VM, 2:13.41; 3. Matteo Nisimblat, T-M, 2:16.36; 4. DJ Schlesinger, FB, 2:17.56; 5. Samuel Zhang, FB, 2:25.14; 6. Logan Millhouse, Calallen, 2:25.92; 7. Gavin Gallimore, T-M, 2:26.56; 8. Xander Nguyen, FB, 2:31.12

50 freestyle — 1. Tomas Betancour, T-M, 22.31; 2. Arturo Medina, Calallen, 22.39; 3. Isaiah Vidal, VM, 22.80; 4. Taylor Dear, T-M, 23.56; 5. Tucker Garrett, FB, 23.58; 6. Paul Brown, VM, 23.59; 7. Gracen Senterfitt, VM, 23.60; 8. Gage Nelson, FB, 23.76

100 butterfly — 1. Tomas Betancour, T-M, 53.80; 2. Isaiah Vidal, VM, 54.60; 3. Roger Revilla, T-M, 57.63; 4. Gage Nelson, FB, 59.79; 5. Gavin Gallimore, T-M, 1:00.11; 6. Matteo Nisimblat, T-M, 1:00.40; 7. Zach DeLos Angeles, VM, 1:04.42; 8. Joshua Ogden, FB, 1:04.49

100 freestyle — 1. Luca Nisimblat, T-M, 49.25; 2. Cameron Ainsworth, FB, 50.07; 3. Taylor Dear, T-M, 53.28; 4. Gracen Senterfitt, VM, 53.53; 5. William Crisman, Alice, 53.74; 6. Paul Brown, VM, 53.76; 7. Cameron Pape, FB, 53.98; 8. Grayson Siver, FB, 55.04

500 freestyle — 1. Grayson White, FB, 5:00.29; 2. Monty Cortez, T-M, 5:15.05; 3. Tanner Galbraith, FB, 5:20.11; 4. Alex Craig, T-M, 5:28.52; 5. Nathaniel Crosson, VM, 5:34.71; 6. Zeke Adams, T-M, 5:48.17; 7. Connor Hutchinson, FB, 5:48.58; 8. Emerico Perez, Alice, 5:50.38

200 freestyle relay — 1. Tuloso-Midway (Tomas Betancour, Taylor Dear, Luca Nisimblat, Aidan Vargas), 1:30.95; 2. Flour Bluff, 1:33.85; 3. Calallen, 1:40.92; 4. King, 1:43.49; 5. Ray, 1:44,94

100 backstroke — 1. Monty Cortez, T-M, 58.77; 2. Roger Revilla, T-M, 1:00.71; 3. Dabeluchi Isiofia, VM, 1:01.09; 4. Logan Millhouse, Calallen, 1:03.88; 5. Phillip Majek, VM, 1:04.31; 6. Corbin Griffin, FB, 1:06.80; 7. Samuel Zhang, FB, 1:06.89; 8. Albert Tucker, King, 1:08.42

100 breaststroke — 1. Aidan Vargas, T-M, 1:01.13; 2. Matthew Schawe, VM, 1:01.39; 3. Tucker Garrett, FB, 1:04.07; 4. Nicholas Ames, FB, 1:06.80; 5. DJ Schlesinger, FB, 1:09.18; 6. Emerico Perez, Alice, 1:10.78; 7. Evan Ryza, VM, 1:13.49; 8. Lean Morales, Ray, 1:13.75

400 freestyle relay — 1. Tuloso-Midway (Tomas Betancour, Monty Cortez, Taylor Dear, Luca Nisimblat), 3:25.63; 2. Flour Bluff, 3:25.84; 3. Veterans Memorial, 3:28.81; 4. Alice, 3:53.19; 5. Ray, 3:55.10; 6. King, 4:00.37

Top four finishers qualify for Region VIII-5A meet

GIRLS

Team standings — 1. Flour Bluff 261; 2. Calallen 59; 3. King 56; 4. Tuloso-Midway 53; 5. Veterans Memorial 49; 6. Gregory-Portland 32; 7. Ray 25; 8. London 6, 7. Alice 4.

Top swimmer — Jennifer Pena, so., Flour Bluff

Top diver — Maria Stevens, jr., Ray

200 yard medley relay — 1. Flour Bluff (Christabel Martin, Patience Orms, Jennifer Pena, Kylee Hutchinson), 1 minute, 53.12 seconds; 2. King, 2:00.98; 3. Calallen, 2:02.15; 4. Veterans Memorial, 2:04.58; 5. Tuloso-Midway, 2:10.86; 6. Gregory-Portland, 2:15.39; 7. Ray, 2:19.22; 8. London, 2:34.35

200 freestyle — 1. Hannah Hooper, FB, 1:58.56; 2. Erika Larson, Calallen, 2:05.68; 3. Keira Howard, FB, 2:08.30; 4. Grace Steinbruck, FB, 2:11.31; 5. Olivia Rioux, FB, 2:11.76; 6. Julie Flores, T-M, 2:23.33; 7. Alize Martinez, T-M, 2:27.37; 8. Jameson Hundl, G-P, 2:42.24

200 individual medley — 1. Patience Orms, FB, 2:14.30*; 2. Isabel Garcia, T-M, 2:18.51; 3. Mona Zhang, FB, 2:26.56; 4. Christabel Martin, FB, 2:27.64; 5. Joanna Wang, Ray, 2:37.41; 6. Kaylee Laron, Calallen, 2:37.53; 7. Catherine Hamisch, VM, 2:37.63; 8. Jacee Dammeier, VM, 2:39.62

50 freestyle — 1. Rachel Huang, FB, 24.38; 2. Kylee Hutchinson, FB, 24.55; 3. Eliana Dykehouse, G-P, 25.47; 4. Bianca Wilson, King, 25.91; 5. Julia Volesky, FB, 26.31; 6. Onachi Isiofia, FB, 26.73; 7. Brooke Morgan, VM, 27.36; 8. Isabella Klment, Calallen, 28.26

1 meter diving — 1. Maria Stevens, Ray, 319.60; 2. Julia Volesky, FB, 305.75; 3. Madeline Robinson, FB, 268.50; 4. Gabrielle Rodriguez, FB, 261.65; 5. Samantha Robinson, FB, 237.30

100 butterfly — 1. Jennifer Pena, FB, 57.70*; 2. Eliana Dykehouse, G-P, 1:01.71; 3. Onachi Isiofia, FB, 1:05.57; 4. Cynthia Ferguson, FB, 1:04.75; 5. Lilyanna Saenz, VM, 1:06.36; 6. Kaylee Larson, Calallen, 1:10.91; 7. Linda Liu, FB, 1:14.58; 8. Sophia Garza, T-M, 1:14.84

100 freestyle — 1. Rachel Huang, FB, 53.54; 2. Kylee Hutchinson, FB, 55.72; 3. Keira Howard, FB, 58.47; 4. Grace Steinbruck, FB, 59.56; 5. Averie Larson, Calallen, 59.58; 6. Isabela Klement, Calallen, 1:03.50; 7. Brooke Morgan, VM, 1:03.84; 8. Alie Martinez, T-M, 1:04.55

500 freestyle — 1. Hannah Hooper, FB, 5:21.42; 2. Emily Hand, King, 5:43.69; 3. Olivia Rioux, FB, 5:47.74; 4. Erika Larson, Calallen, 5:49.18; 5. Avery Morgenroth, FB, 5:51.86; 6. Grace Garza, FB, 6:03.87; 7. Lilyanna Saenz, VM, 6:11.56; 8. Julie Flores, T-M, 6:28.82

200 freestyle relay — 1. Flour Bluff (Patience Orms, Kylee Hutchinson, Rachel Huang, Hannah Hooper), 1:39.88 *#; 2. King, 1:48.72; 3. Veterans Mamemorial, 1:54.05; 4. Tuloso-Midway, 1:54.74; 5. Ray, 2:00.03; 6. Gregory-Portland, 2:02.76; 7. London, 2:10.52

100 backstroke — 1. Jennifer Pena, FB, 57.09*; 2. Isabel Garcia, T-M, 1:03.67; 3. Christabel Martin, FB, 1:04.64; 4. Mona Zhang, FB, 1:06.54; 5. Briana Hinojosa, Calallen, 1:10.02; 6. Jacee Dammeier, VM, 1:11.25; 7. Alexis DeLeon, King, 1:11.45; 8. Victoria Boles, FB, 1:12.94

100 breaststroke — 1. Patience Orms, FB, 1:07.56*; 2. Cynthia Ferguson, FB, 1:12.52; 3. Amanda Stotz, FB, 1:13.98; 4. Averie Larson, Calallen, 1:15.86; 5. Mia Militello, FB, 1:16.06; 6. Catherine Hamisch, VM, 1:20.83; 7. Brooke Kromer, T-M, 1:25.13; 8. Hailey Hesseltine, G-P, 1:25.35

400 freestyle relay — 1. Flour Bluff (Christabel Martin, Jennifer Pena, Hannah Hooper, Rachel Huang), 3:51.53; 2. King, 4:04.81; 3. Calallen, 4:08.28; 4. Tuloso-Midway, 4:23.03; 5. Veterans Memorial, 4:30.02; 6. Gregory-Portland, 4:49.36; 7. Alice, 5:22.94

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Alice boys shutout Tuloso-Midway

Alice shut out Tuloso-Midway 5-0 in District 25-4A action on Tuesday.

Jacob Lopez scored four goals to lead the Coyotes and Romario Arellano added another to pace the team's offense.

Arellano and Christian Bernal combined for four assists.

Alice goalkeeper Tiger Ortiz secured the shutout with two saves.