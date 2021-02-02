High School Girls Basketball: Alice, Premont, Freer clinch playoff spots

Alice, Premont and Freer can begin preparations for the postseason after clinching spots in the 2020 playoffs on Friday.

The Lady Coyotes defeated Kingsville to win their third consecutive District 31-4A game and move into second place in the district standings.

Alice is now 8-14 on the season and 6-3 in district play.

Freer remained unbeaten and improved to 10-0 with Friday's 43-40 District 32-2A win against Premont.

The Buckaroos, who began the week ranked No. 10 in the Texas Girls Coaching Association Class 2A poll, remained unbeaten in district to clinch a spot in the postseason.

The Cowgirls are currently in second place at 13-4 overall and 8-2 in district play.

Freer will play two more district games against Riviera and Santa Maria before the playoffs.

Premont has two district games remaining against Santa Maria and La Villa.

Alice will play Calallen on Tuesday and Tuloso-Midway on Friday.

AREA BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

GIRLS

TUESDAY, FEB. 2

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Calallen, 6:15

Miller at Sinton, 7:30

DISTRICT 30-3A

London at San Diego, 6:15

DISTRICT 32-2A

Ben Bolt at La Villa, 6:15

Riviera at Freer, 6:15

FRIDAY, FEB. 5

DISTRICT 31-4A

Tuloso-Midway at Alice, 7:30

DISTRICT 32-2A

Freer at Santa Maria, 6:15

BOYS

TUESDAY, FEB. 2

DISTRICT 31-4A

Calallen at Alice, 7

DISTRICT 30-3A

London at San Diego, 6:15

DISTRICT 29-3A

Orange Grove at Mathis, 7:30

FRIDAY, FEB. 5

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Tuloso-Midway, 7:30

DISTRICT 29-3A

Taft at Orange Grove, 7:30