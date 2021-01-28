High School Basketball: Alice girls tied for second with wins against Zapata, Kingsville

The Alice girls basketball team took another step at its run to the postseason after capturing back-to-back District 31-4A wins against Zapata and Kingsville this week.

Alice cruised to a 64-31 win against Zapata and edged Kingsville 53-43 on Tuesday to improve to 4-3 in district play and move into a tie for second place with Calallen.

Madison Valdez led the Lady Coyotes in both contests -- scoring 18 points against the Lady Hawks and 16 points against the Lady Brahmas.

Randee Hernandez and Mia Perez combined for 23 points to pace the Lady Coyotes' offense against Kingsville and Perez and Rita Castillo combined for 23 points to help defeat Zapata.

DISTRICT 31-4A

ALICE 53, KINGSVILLE 45

Alice — M. Valdez 16, R. Hernandez 13, M. Perez 10, J. Villarreal 9, S. Chapa 4, A. Nunez 1.

Kingsville — L. Garza 12, M. Boyd 10, Z. Villarreal 8, K. McCoy 8, J. Villarreal 4, A. Mejorado 3.

3-pointers — Alice, M. Valdez 1, M. Perez 1; Kingsville, Z. Villarreal 1, A. Mejorado 1.

Records — Kingsville 2-4; Alice 4-3.

ALICE 64, ZAPATA 31

Alice — A. Rosales 2, A. Flores 2, A. Flores 3, D. Contreras 3, J. Villarreal 4, R. Hernandez 9, R. Castillo 11, M. Perez 12, M. Valdez 18.

Zapata — D. Guerra 1, M. Salinas 1, K. Villarreal 4, D. Salinas 6, A. Delgado 6, M. Garcia 13.

3-pointers — Alice, R. Castillo 1, M. J. Villarreal 1, M. Perez 2.

Records — Alice 6-13, 3-3, Zapata 0-7 in 31-4A.

AREA BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

GIRLS

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Kingsville, 6:15

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at Falfurrias, 6:30

DISTRICT 32-2A

Freer at Ben Bolt, 7:30

SATURDAY, JAN. 30

DISTRICT 32-2A

Riviera at Ben Bolt, 11

TUESDAY, FEB. 2

Alice at Calallen, 6:15

DISTRICT 30-3A

London at San Diego, 6:15

DISTRICT 32-2A

Ben Bolt at La Villa, 7:30

BOYS

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

DISTRICT 31-4A

Kingsville at Alice, 7:30

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at Falfurrias, 7:15

DISTRICT 29-3A

Orange Grove at Aransas Pass, 7:30

NON-DISTRICT

Premont at Port Aransas, 7

TUESDAY, FEB. 2

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Calallen, 7

DISTRICT 30-3A

London at San Diego, 6:15

DISTRICT 29-3A

Orange Grove at Mathis, 7:30