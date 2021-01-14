High School Basketball: Alice girls, boys resume district after delay

The Alice boys and girls will finally resume District 31-4A play after COVID-19 precautions kept both teams off the court.

The Lady Coyotes and Coyotes will resume league action Friday against Calallen. The girls will play at home and the boys will travel.

The girls were forced to postpone Tuesday's district game against Kingsville and the boys are yet to play a district game after having to quarantine.

The Coyotes last game came Dec. 31 in a 58-32 win against George West.

"It's different for us in many regards because we didn’t get an offseason in the summer or preseason because of all the closures," said Alice boys' coach Anthony Elizondo. "The first week basketball started for the boys, we shut down again, so we didn’t get the opening season of basketball up. Now, it’s kind of one of those deals where you take the days you can and make the most of it."

The Lady Coyotes came up short 53-52 against Robstown in their district opener before rebounding with a win against Zapata.

Calallen, Alice's next opponent, also lost its district opener to the Lady Pickers on Tuesday.

This will be the first game for the Alice girls since Jan. 8. The Lady Coyotes defeated the Lady Hawks to even up their district record at 1-1.

"We have gotten some conditioning and some shooting in," said Alice girls' coach Joseph Grimes. "Hopefully, that's enough to get us through the next game."

NOTE: The Lady Coyotes' district game against Kingsville will be made up on Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m. in Alice

AREA SCHEDULE

GIRLS

FRIDAY, DEC. 15

DISTRICT 31-4A

Calallen at Alice, 6:15

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at Santa Gertrudis Academy, 6:15

DISTRICT 29-3A

George West at Orange Grove, 5

DISTRICT 32-2A

Ben Bolt at Santa Maria, 6:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 19

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Tuloso-Midway, 7:30

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at Hebbronville, 6:15

DISTRICT 29-3A

Orange Grove at Skidmore-Tynan, 5

BOYS

FRIDAY, DEC. 15

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Calallen, 7:30

DISTRICT 30-3A

Santa Gertrudis at San Diego, 5

DISTRICT 29-3A

Orange Grove at George West, 7:30

TUESDAY, JAN. 19

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Tuloso-Midway, 7:30

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at Hebbronville, 5

DISTRICT 29-3A

Skidmore-Tynan at Orange Grove, 7:30