High School Basketball: Lady Coyotes forced to reschedule district opener

The Alice girls' basketball team has rescheduled its District 31-4A opener against Robstown after a working official tested positive for COVID-19, Alice coach Joseph Grimes said on Tuesday.

The game, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, will be played Wednesday evening at either 6 or 6:30 –– depending on the junior varsity team playing, Grimes said.

The Lady Coyotes, who are 3-10 this season, are hoping to turn a page with the start of league play.

Alice will play in a newly aligned district with Robstown, Kingsville, Tuloso-Midway, Calallen and Zapata.

"We've been preparing from the start by making sure we have a lot of hustle, and we're focused on simple things like blocking out and getting offensive rebounds," Grimes said. "We're being aggressive with the basketball, and I feel like we have been doing a good job as we continue to get better."

The Lady Coyotes are coming off non-district games against Class 5A Flour Buff and playoff-tested teams such as Sinton and Gonzales.

Although the team came up short in each contest, Grimes is pleased with what he's seen on the court.

"I like the way we have played –– even though we didn't win. Grimes said. "I hope it carries over into district."

The Lady Pickers have had success during non-district action. Robstown, which is 10-2 this season, has won nine straight games.

"We know they're a good team, but I also think they are very beatable," Grimes said of the Lady Pickers. "If we play good defense, I think we have a good chance against them."

Grimes is hoping players such as Mia Perez, Madison Valdez, Jacqlyn Villarreal, Sierra Chapa and Randee Hernandez will continue holding the torch as district play begins.

"Mia and Jacqlyn have been vocal leaders out there on the floor," Grimes said. "Madison has stepped her play up from last year, and Sierra and Randee have stepped into their starting roles. They're all doing a good job with their shooting."

AREA SCHEDULE

GIRLS

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice vs. Robstown, TBA

FRIDAY, JAN 8

DISTRICT 31-4A

Alice at Zapata, 7:30

DISTRICT 29-3A

Orange Grove at Mathis

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at London, 6:15

BOYS

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at London, 5