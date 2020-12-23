High School Soccer: Alice boys gear up for new season

The Alice boys soccer team is preparing for a fresh start after the UIL canceled spring sports in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coyotes came within one game of a play-in last season and ended the year in fifth place at 3-7-1.

The team is off to a good start this season after defeating Zapata 4-0 on Monday in the team's second scrimmage.

"Our kids are putting things into perspective," said Alice coach Juan Rivadeneyra. "They know they cant take anything for granted. They have to appreciate every opportunity, and that's why they've attacked the offseason with a sense of urgency and a lot more meaning."

The Coyotes return eight players –– including six seniors. Alice will look to Jacob Lopez, who was named district utility player of the year a season ago. Andrew Hinojosa, Fransisco Castillo, Elian Rodriguez and Ashton Neal will also be key players for Alice.

The Coyotes will compete in the newly aligned District 29-4A with Santa Gertrudis Academy, Miller, London, Tuloso-Midway, Calallen, Kingsville and Ingleside.

Rivadeneyra said the team won't play anymore scrimmages because of COVID-19 precautions.

Alice opens the season Jan. 2 against Rockport-Fulton.

"Right now our team is showing a lot of promise during our scrimmages," Rivadeneyra said. "I know Miller is a pretty good contender and of course, Calallen. We split with them last year, so It's anybody's race. London is a pretty good team as well, but I think it's going to be a close district. It's good to see a new district, and the kids are pretty excited."