High School Basketball: Alice, area teams prep for district play

The Alice girls and boys basketball teams will wrap up non-district play this week before District 31-4A games begin after the teams finish winter break.

The Lady Coyotes will play Class 5A Gregory-Portland and Flour Bluff before opening league play Jan. 5 against Robstown. Alice is currently 3-7, but the Lady Coyotes have had a bright spot in Jacqlyn Villarreal, who has proven to be a scoring threat throughout non-district action.

The Coyotes (1-11) have three more non-district contests against San Isidro, Moody and Premont before opening district Jan. 12 against Kingsville. Ryan Salas has been the high-man for Alice during the final stretch of non-district contests.

The Freer girls improved to 5-0 in District 31-2A with recent wins against Santa Maria, La Villa and Riviera. Hannah Viera has led the way for the undefeated Lady Buckaroos.

The San Diego girls opened District 30-3A play last week and got off to a good start. The Lady Vaqueros (1-7, 1-2) defeated Hebbronville 60-16 for the team's first District 30-3A win.

Alexis Bratten, Elysabeth Garcia and Marly Sanchez have led the way for San Diego leading into league play.

Orange Grove suffered its first District 30-3A defeat after a 34-25 loss to Skidmore-Tynan. Hailey Eulenfeld led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points.

AREA SCHEDULES

BOYS

MONDAY, DEC. 28

NON-DISTRICT

San Diego at Zapata, 2

San Isidro at Alice, 2:45

TUESDAY, DEC 29

NON-DISTRICT

San Diego at Premont, 1

Moody at Alice, 2

THURSDAY, DEC. 31

NON-DISTRICT

IWA at Orange Grove, 3:30

GIRLS

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30

NON-DISTRICT

Orange Grove at Sinton, 10

San Diego at Calallen, 12

THURSDAY, DEC. 31

NON-DISTRICT

Gregory-Portland at Alice, 11:15 a.m.