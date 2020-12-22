High School Basketball: Alice, area teams prep for district play
The Alice girls and boys basketball teams will wrap up non-district play this week before District 31-4A games begin after the teams finish winter break.
The Lady Coyotes will play Class 5A Gregory-Portland and Flour Bluff before opening league play Jan. 5 against Robstown. Alice is currently 3-7, but the Lady Coyotes have had a bright spot in Jacqlyn Villarreal, who has proven to be a scoring threat throughout non-district action.
The Coyotes (1-11) have three more non-district contests against San Isidro, Moody and Premont before opening district Jan. 12 against Kingsville. Ryan Salas has been the high-man for Alice during the final stretch of non-district contests.
The Freer girls improved to 5-0 in District 31-2A with recent wins against Santa Maria, La Villa and Riviera. Hannah Viera has led the way for the undefeated Lady Buckaroos.
The San Diego girls opened District 30-3A play last week and got off to a good start. The Lady Vaqueros (1-7, 1-2) defeated Hebbronville 60-16 for the team's first District 30-3A win.
Alexis Bratten, Elysabeth Garcia and Marly Sanchez have led the way for San Diego leading into league play.
Orange Grove suffered its first District 30-3A defeat after a 34-25 loss to Skidmore-Tynan. Hailey Eulenfeld led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points.
AREA SCHEDULES
BOYS
MONDAY, DEC. 28
NON-DISTRICT
San Diego at Zapata, 2
San Isidro at Alice, 2:45
TUESDAY, DEC 29
NON-DISTRICT
San Diego at Premont, 1
Moody at Alice, 2
THURSDAY, DEC. 31
NON-DISTRICT
IWA at Orange Grove, 3:30
GIRLS
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
NON-DISTRICT
Orange Grove at Sinton, 10
San Diego at Calallen, 12
THURSDAY, DEC. 31
NON-DISTRICT
Gregory-Portland at Alice, 11:15 a.m.