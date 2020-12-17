High School Sports: Alice area scores and schedules

• San Diego rolled to a 60-16 win against Hebbronville for the team's first victory. It was also the first District 30-3A victory for the Lady Vaqueros, who are now 1-1 in league play.

• Alexis Bratten led the San Diego with 13 points. Elysabeth Garcia had seven points and Marly Sanchez and Saydee Galvan each had six.

The Alice boys fell to 1-11 after a 57-31 loss to state-ranked Aransas Pass.

Hondo Vasquez led the Coyotes with 11 points and Ryan Salas added 10.

• Orange Grove suffered its first District 30-3A defeat after a 34-25 loss to Skidmore-Tynan. Hailey Eulenfeld led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points.

DISTRICT 30-3A

SAN DIEGO 60, HEBBRONVILLE 16

Hebbronville — A. Castillo 3, N. Contreras 4, A. Martinez 7, N. Alaniz 2.

San Diego — Jordan Salinas 4, Eliana Vidal 2, Marly SAnchez 6, SAydee Galvan 6, Gabby Jimenez 2, Alexis Bratten 13, Deeandra Maldonado 2, Alisa Tunchez 2, Elysabeth Garcia 7, Kaylee Vela 3, Amber Trigo 1, Zalexis Perez 2, Alejandra Trevino 6, Krysten Perez 4.

3-pointers — Hebbronville, A. Martinez 1; SD, E. Garcia 1.

Records — San Diego 1-1, 1-8; Hebbronville 0-1.

DISTRICT 29-3A

SKIDMORE-TYNAN 34, ORANGE GROVE 25

S-T — Brittany Hinojosa 6, Dani Villereal 2, Kaydence Menchaca 17, Bri Flores 8.

OG — Hailey Eulenfeld 12, Mikayla Hesseltine 6, Abby Kotara 3.

3-pointers — S-T, Menchaca 2, Flores 1; OG, Eulenfeld 1, Kotora 1.

JV — S-T won 36-15.

Records — S-T 9-4, 2-0; OG 3-3, 1-1.

NON-DISTRICT

ARANSAS PASS 57, ALICE 31

AP — Crawford 15, Castrejon 1, Trevino 1, Crothers 7, Leal 19, Acosta 2, Adame 8, Belvin 4.

Alice — Hondo Vasquez 11, Ryan Salas 10, Angel Chavez 4, Jose Vivanco 3, Sergio Villarreal 3.

3-pointers — AP, Crothers 1, Leal 5, Adame 2, Belvin 1.

Records — Aransas Pass 9-1, Alice 1-11.

AREA BASKETBALL SCHEDULES

GIRLS

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

DISTRICT 30-3A

Bishop at San Diego, 5

DISTRICT 29-3A

Orange Grove at Odem, 6:15

DISTRICT 32-2A

Agua Dulce at Premont, 6:15

Freer at Ben Bolt, 6:15

SATURDAY, DEC. 19

NON-DISTRICT

Laredo Cigarroa at Alice, 5

MONDAY, DEC. 21

NON-DISTRICT

Ben Bolt at San Isidro, 12:30

TUESDAY, DEC. 22

DISTRICT 30-3A

Bishop at Hebbronville, 5

San Diego at Banquete, 6:15

BOYS

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

DISTRICT 30-3A

Bishop at San Diego, 6:30

DISTRICT 29-3A

Odem at Orange Grove, 7:30

DISTRICT 32-2A

Santa Maria at Freer, 7:30

Agua Dulce at Premont, 7:30

TUESDAY, DEC. 22

DISTRICT 30-3A

San Diego at Banquete, 5

Bishop at Hebbronville, 7:30