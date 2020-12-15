High School Basketball: Alice area schedules and results

Freer remained unbeaten and improved to 3-0 in District 30-2A play with a 78-72 win against La Villa.

The Buckaroos were led by Hannah Viera, who scored a game-high 27 points.

Carolyn Hinojosa and Angelina Trevino combined for 24 points.

Freer continues district play with games against Ben Bolt and La Villa.

On the boys side, Alice junior Ryan Salas scored a team-high 17 points in the Coyotes' 83-47 loss to Eagle Pass.

Alice fell to 1-10 on the season.

Jose Vivanco, Brandon Carrington and Iseah Harris combined for 19 points.

The Coyotes continue play against Aransas Pass and Laredo Cigarroa. Alice begins District 30-4A play Tuesday against Kingsville.

BOYS

NON-DISTRICT

EAGLE PASS 83, ALICE 47

Alice — Ryan Salas 17, Jose Vivanco 7, Brandon Carrington 6, Iseah Harris 6, Alonidas Evans 5, Thomas Hinojosa 3, Hondo Vasquez 2, Sergio Villarreal 1.

Eagle Pass — J. Flores 28, E. Reyes 12, K. Castillo 9, A. Garcia 8, C. Jimenez 6, F. Chong 6, A. Reyes 4, F. Garcia 3, H. Navarrete 3, L. Perez 2, H. Fernandez 2.

3-pointers — Alice, J. Vivanco 1, T. Hinojosa 1; Eagle Pass, E. Reyes 4, K. Castillo 3, A. Garcia 2, C. Jimenez 2, F. Chong 2, J. Flores 2, F. Garcia 1, H. Navarrete 1.

GIRLS

DISTRICT 32-2A

FREER 78, LA VILLA 72

La Villa — B. Rendo 8, J. Trevino 5, Y Garcia 4, T López 2, K. Felix E 2, Y Gómez 2

Freer — Carolyn Hinojosa 10, Hannah Viera 27, Angelina Trevino 14, Karlee Hinojosa- 5, Cameran Cantu 3.

Records — Freer 3-0; La Villa 0-2

AREA SCHEDULES

BOYS

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

DISTRICT 30-3A

Bishop at San Diego, 6:30

DISTRICT 29-3A

Odem at Orange Grove, 7:30

DISTRICT 32-2A

Santa Maria at Freer, 7:30

Agua Dulce at Premont, 7:30

NON-DISTRICT

Laredo Cigarroa Alice at 7:30

GIRLS

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

DISTRICT 30-3A

Bishop at San Diego, 6:15

DISTRICT 29-3A

Orange Grove at Odem, 6:15

DISTRICT 32-2A

Agua Dulce at Premont, 6:15

Freer at Ben Bolt, 6:15

NON-DISTRICT

Laredo Cigarroa Alice, 5