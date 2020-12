High School Basketball: Alice area roundup and schedules

Freer improved to 2-0 in District 32-2A play with a 41-38 win over Premont.

The Buckaroos were led by Hannah Viera and Carolyn Hinojosa, who each scored 13 points.

The Cowgirls (2-1) were led by Jenna Menchaca and Stephanie Garza, who combined for 20 points.

The Alice girls dropped a non-district contest to Rockport-Fulton.

Jackie Villarreal led the way with 12 points and Madison Valdez and Sierra Chapa combined for 10 points.

The Lady Coyotes fell to 3-6.

On the boys side, Alice fell to 1-9 after a 64-36 loss to West Oso. Ryan Salas led the Coyotes with 13 points. Hondo Vasquez added seven points and Angel Chavez and Iseah Harris each scored five.

GIRLS

DISTRICT 32-2A

FREER 41, PREMONT 38

Premont — Jenna Menchaca 10, Stephanie Garza 10, Andrea Cantu 6, Miryna Villarreal 5, Sabrina Garcia 3, Amber Garcia 2, Annika Diaz 2.

Freer — Hannah Viera 13, Carolyn Hinojosa-13, Cameran Cantu 8, Dezi Flores 3.

3-pointers — Villarreal 1, Garcia 1.

Records — Premont 6-2, 2-1

NON-DISTRICT

ROCKPORT-FULTON 53, ALICE 32

Alice — Jackie Villarreal 12, Madison Valdez 5, Sierra Chapa 5, Rita Castillo 4, Angelic Flores 3, Rita Hernandez 2, Alexia Nunez 1.

Rockport-Fulton — Howell 26, Malone 16, Soliz 6, Hernandez 3, Herrman 2.

3-pointers — Alice, Jackie Villarreal 3, Madison Valdez 1, Sierra Chapa 1, Rita Castillo 1, Angelic Flores 1.

3-pointers — Rockport-Fulton, Malone 3, Hernandez 1.

JV — Rockport-Fulton won 41-26

BOYS

NON-DISTRICT

WEST OSO 64, ALICE 36

West Oso — A. Lopez 18, S. Shariff 12, Z. Rankin 11, J. Williams 4, C. Terrazas 3, G. Portlock 3, J. James 2, B. Simmons 2.

Alice — Ryan Salas 13, Angel Chavez 5, Hondo Vasquez 7, Iseah Harris 5, Sergio Villareal 3, Jose Vivanco 3.

3-pointers — West Oso, C. Terrazas 1, G. Portlock 1; Alice, Chavez 1.

JV — Oso won.

AREA SCHEDULE

GIRLS

MONDAY, DEC. 14

NON-DISTRICT

Laredo Martin at Alice, 6:15

TUESDAY, DEC. 15

DISTRICT 30-3A

Hebbronville at San Diego, 6:15

DISTRICT 32-2A

Ben Bolt at Agua Dulce, 6:15 p.m.

Riviera at Santa Maria, 6:15

Freer at Ben Bolt, 6:15

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

DISTRICT 30-3A

Bishop at San Diego, 5

DISTRICT 32-2A

Agua Dulce at Premont, 6:15

Freer at Agua Dulce, 6:15

NON-DISTRICT

Laredo Cigarroa at Alice, 5

BOYS

TUESDAY, DEC. 15

DISTRICT 32-2A

Freer at Ben Bolt, 7:30

NON-DISTRICT

Hebbronville at Odem, 5

Goliad at San Diego, 6

Three Rivers at Orange Grove, 6:30

Agua Dulce at Premont, 7:15

Alice at Aransas Pass, 7:30

FRIDAY, DEC.18

DISTRICT 30-3A

Bishop at San Diego, 6:30

DISTRICT 29-3A

Odem at Orange Grove, 7:30

DISTRICT 32-2A

Santa Maria at Freer, 7:30

Agua Dulce at Premont, 7:30