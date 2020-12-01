High School Football: Benavides athlete earn all-district honors

BENAVIDES - Four Benavides athletes earned District 15-2A Division II honors for their performances this season.

Quarterback Damian Viera, a senior, was named second-team quarterback, safety and punter.

Viera, who received offer letters from Methodist University and Illinois College, also compiled a 3.7 GPA.

Jon Alaniz earned second-team wide receiver and outside linebacker, Jon Saez was a second-team tight end selection, while Nathan Perez was a second-team fullback and defensive end.