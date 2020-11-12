High School Baseball: Alice's Guzman, San Diego's Guerra make college choices official

Alice senior Jacob Guzman and San Diego senior Sergio Guerra are separated by 10 miles, but always shared the same goal of playing college baseball.

The pair became friends at an early age and played t-ball and football until Guzman joined the Coyotes and Guerra paired with the Vaqueros.

The two still have their senior seasons away from each other, but will have four more years to make up lost time.

Guzman and Guerra both achieved their dream of playing collegiate baseball after signing letter of intents to play Division I baseball together at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Guzman and Guerra made their choices official on Wednesday at their respective high schools.

It was the first day of the early signing period for prospective college athletes.

"It’s cool because our parents have known each other for a long time," Guzman said. "Being able to be there with each other is going to help us both out. It’s going to be good to have someone I know with me."

Guzman and Guerra have done a little bit of everything for their respective teams over the past four years. Guzman pitches, plays the infield and outfield, while Guerra plays shortstop, pitcher and catcher.

They also play football, and are currently in the middle of a playoff race.

Guerra became the first San Diego baseball signing for a Division I program in 20 years, San Diego ISD Athletic Director "Bo" Ochoa said.

Guerra was an all-district selection at shortstop and has hit over .300 during his high school career. He also played in the 2020 Future Stars Series International National Showcase at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.

"I just want to thank everyone who has supported and helped me throughout this journey, and I especially want to thank my parents for everything they have done for me," Guerra said Wednesday. "Without them, none of this would be possible. I love you."

Guzman has padded his resume over the years by being named district newcomer of the year as a freshman. He can also add first-team all-district, honorable mention honors for the All-South Texas team and preseason All-American Texas Region to his list.

“It’s a blessing," said Guzman, who verbally committed to UTRGV as a freshman. "A lot of people don’t get to play college baseball, and it’s a blessing to be able to play no matter what division it is. It was a lot of relief and a lot of nervousness to finally be able to sign. It had been three and a half years before I was finally able to say, 'It’s official.'"

