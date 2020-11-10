High School Basketball: Coastal Bend teams ranked in latest TABC poll
The Beeville girls were ranked No. 9 and Veterans Memorial was No. 11 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches polls.
The Trojans (Class 4A) and the Eagles (Class 5A) received the highest rankings in the Coastal Bend for girls basketball.
The London boys will begin the season ranked No. 11, and the Aransas Pass boys were No. 12 in Class 3A.
Following are other Coastal Bend teams that were ranked in this week's TABC poll.
GIRLS
Class 4A — Tuloso-Midway, No. 18
Class 3A — Bishop No. 19; Aransas Pass No. 21
TAPPS Class 5A — IWA No 6; St. John Paul II No. 9
BOYS
Class 4A — Tuloso-Midway, No. 15; Miller No. 17
Class 2A –– Port Aransas No. 19
TABC RANKINGS
GIRLS
CLASS 6A
1. Duncanville
2. Cypress Creek
3. Converse Judson
4. Hurst Bell
5. South Grand Prairie
6. Plano
7. Arlington Martin
8. Cibolo Steele
9. Clear Springs
10. Summer Creek
11. McKinney
12. Garland Sachse
13. San Antonio Reagan
14. Harker Heights
15. Tompkins
16. Denton Guyer
17. Austin Westlake
18. Vista Ridge
19. Langham Creek
20. Harlingen
21. North Crowley
22. Atascocita
23. Desoto
24. San Antonio Clark
25. Cypress Ranch
CLASS 5A
1. Frisco Liberty
2. SA Veterans Memorial
3. Timberview
4. College Station
5. Amarillo
6. Cedar Park
7. Kerrville Tivy
8. Red Oak
9. Midlothian
10. Pflugerville Hendrickson
11. CC Veterans Memorial
12. Wichita Falls Rider
13. Fort Bend Hightower
14. Beaumont United
15. Lubbock Cooper
16. Frisco Centennial
17. Mansfield Legacy
18. Royse City
19. Lake Dallas
20. Barbers Hill
21. Brownsville Veterans
22. Frisco Lone Star
23. Georgetown
24. Magnolia West
25. Manvel
CLASS 4A
1. Argyle
2. Canyon
3. Dallas Lincoln
4. Fredericksburg
5. Hardin-Jefferson
6. Bridgeport
7. Melissa
8. Houston Yates
9. Beeville
10. Sunnyvale
11. Lumberton
12. Hereford
13. Dallas Pinkston
14. Boerne
15. La Grange
16. Glen Rose
17. Decatur
18. Tuloso Midway
19. Brownsboro
20. Navasota
21. Jasper
22. Navarro
23. Levelland
24. Pleasant Grove
25. Stephenville
CLASS 3A
1. Shallowater
2. Fairfield
3. Winnsboro
4. Idalou
5. Mt Pleasant Chapel Hill
6. Poth
7. Franklin
8. Hitchcock
9. Jim Ned
10. Brock
11. Bells
12. Luling
13. Brownfield
14. Bushland
15. Wall
16. Edgewood
17. Lorena
18. Buna
19. Bishop
20. Woodville
21. Aransas Pass
22. Canadian
23. Gunter
24. LR Academy
25. Pottsboro
CLASS 2A
1. Gruver
2. Muenster
3. Martins Mill
4. Mason
5. San Saba
6. Panhandle
7. Lipan
8. Grapeland
9. Wellington
10. Haskell
11. Douglass
12. Weimer
13. Vega
14. La Poynor
15. Alvord
16. Snook
17. Woden
18. Cisco
19. New Home
20. Ropes
21. Era
22. Shelbyville
23. Thorndale
24. Schulenburg
25. Marlin
CLASS 1A
1. Nazareth
2. Veribest
3. Chireno
4. Dodd City
5. Saltillo
6. Moulton
7. Claude
8. Sands
9. Aspermont
10. Huckabay
11. Eula
12. Fayetteville
13. Whiteface
14. Blackwell
15. Slidell
16. Hermleigh
17. May
18. White Deer
19. Bellevue
20. Rocksprings
21. Rankin
22. Borden County
23. North Zulch
24. Abbott
25. Brookesmith
BOYS
CLASS 6A
1. Duncanville
2. Richardson
3. Summer Creek
4. Wagner
5. Waxahachie
6. Shadow Creek
7. Bellaire
8. Permian
9. Atascacita
10. Ellison
11. Westlake
12. Allen
13. Dickinson
14. Westfield
15. Americas
16. Judson
17. Coppell
18. Lewisville
19. Laredo United
20. Klein
21. Guyer
22. SA Johnson
23. Desoto
24. Laredo Alexander
25. FB Travis
CLASS 5A
1. Lancaster
2. Hightower
3. Timberview
4. Beaumont United
5. Kimball
6. Wyatt
7. Amarillo
8. PA Memorial
9. Leander
10. Crosby
11. Manor
12. Rider
13. Huntsville
14. McAllen Rowe
15. Mt Pleasant
16. Laredo Martin
17. South Oak Cliff
18. SA Southside
19. EP Chapin
20. Wakeland
21. Leander Glenn
22. Brackenridge
23. Manvel
24. Birdville
25. Lake Creek
CLASS 4A
1. Faith Family
2. Yates
3. Argyle
4. Stafford
5. Carter
6. Boerne
7. Hirschi
8. Lincoln
9. Decatur
10. Silsbee
11. Seminole
12. China Spring
13. Fredericksburg
14. Hardin Jefferson
15. Tuloso Midway
16. Austin LBJ
17. CC Miller
18. Huffman
19. Dunbar
20. Levelland
21. Wilmer Hutchins
22. Chapel Hill
23. Estacado
24. La Vega
25. Paris
CLASS 3A
1. Cole
2. Madison
3. Peaster
4. Academy
5. Brock
6. Tatum
7. Coldspring
8. Atlanta
9. Malakoff
10. Shallowater
11. London
12. Aransas Pass
13. East Chambers
14. Crockett
15. Mineola
16. Blanco
17. Grandview
18. Santa Rosa
19. Arp
20. Lorena
21. Randolph
22. Jourdanton
23. Childress
24. Wall
25. Franklin
CLASS 2A
1. Martins Mill
2. Clarendon
3. Lipan
4. Grapeland
5. Hearne
6. McLeod
7. New Deal
8. Tenaha
9. Rivercrest
10. Gary
11. San Saba
12. Garrison
13. Panhandle
14. Clarksville
15. Schulenburg
16. Cisco
17. Weimar
18. Santa Maria
19. Port Aransas
20. Normangee
21. LaPoynor
22. Wink
23. Timpson
24. New Home
25. Poolville
CLASS 1A
1. Slidell
2. Nazareth
3. Calvert
4. Eula
5. Texline
6. Laneville
7. Borden County
8. Westbrook
9. Graford
10. Neches
11. Saltillo
12. Electra
13. Paducah
14. Leggett
15. Jayton
16. Dodd City
17. Sterling City
18. Dime Box
19. Klondike
20. Waelder
21. Rankin
22. Rocksprings
23. Eden
24. Miller Grove
25. Springlake Earth
TAPPS
GIRLS
CLASS 6A/SPC
1. Houston The Village School
2. Dallas Bishop Lynch
3. San Antonio Antonian
4. Plano Prestonwood Christian
5. Houston St. Agnes Academy
6. Houston Christian
7. Argyle Liberty Christian
8. John Cooper
9. Houston St. Pius X
10. San Antonio Incarnate Word
CLASS 5A
1. Fort Worth Southwest Christian
2. Mesquite Dallas Christian
3. Victoria St. Joseph
4. Austin St. Michael’s
5. San Antonio Christian School
6. Corpus Christi IWA
7. Houston Second Baptist
8. Houston Lutheran South Academy
9. Corpus Christi John Paul II
10. Austin Hyde Park
CLASS 4A
1. Trinity Christian School – Lubbock
2. Lubbock Christian School
3. Texas School for the Deaf – Austin
4. Geneva School of Boerne
5. Legacy Prep Christian – The Woodlands
6. Pantego Christian Academy
7. Shelton School
8. Cypress Christian School – Houston
9. All Saints School – Tyler
10. Covenant Christian – Colleyville
CLASS 3A
1. Midland Classical
2. Beaumont Legacy
3. Lutheran High School North – Houston
4. Faith Academy Marble Falls
5. Rosehill Christian School
6. Round Rock Christian Academy
7. Lutheran High School Dallas
8. Sacred Heart Hallettsville
9. Reicher Catholic HS – Waco
10. Christian School at Castle Hills
CLASS 2A
1. Lubbock Southcrest
2. Austin Waldorf
3. Marble Falls Faith Academy
4. Victoria Faith Academy
5. Muenster Sacred Heart
6. Shiner St. Paul Catholic
7. Sherman Texoma Christian
8. Bryan Allen Academy
9. Weatherford Christian
10. Longview Trinity School
CLASS 1A
1. San Antonio Legacy
2. Universal City First Baptist
3. San Angelo Cornerstone
4. Kingwood Covenant Prep
5. Athens Christian Christ Academy
6. Fredericksburg Heritage
7. Conroe Calvary Baptist
8. Waxahachie Prep Academy
9. Irving Faustina
10. Nacogdoches Regents
BOYS
CLASS 6A/SPC
1. Dallas St Mark’s School of Texas
2. Plano John Paul II
3. San Antonio Antonian Prep
4. Tomball Concordia Lutheran
5. Houston Christian
6. Addison Greenhill School
7. Midland Christian
8. Arlington Oakridge School
9. Plano Prestonwood Christian Academy
10. Episcopal School of Dallas
CLASS 5A
1. Frisco Legacy Christian
2. The Woodlands Christian Academy
3. San Antonio St Mary’s Hall
4. Houston Second Baptist
5. Fort Worth Christian
6. Flower Mound Coram Deo
7. Austin St Michael’s Catholic
8. San Antonio TMI Episcopal
9. Dallas Christian
10. Sugarland Fort Bend Christian Academy
CLASS 4A
1. Houston Westbury Christian
2. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal
3. Lubbock Trinity Christian
4. Colleyville Covenant Christian
5. Arlington Grace Prep
6. Schertz John Paul II
7. San Antonio Lutheran
8. Houston Northland Christian
9. Fort Worth Lake Country Christian
10. Pasadena First Baptist Academy
CLASS 3A
1. Dallas Yavneh
2. Midland Classical
3. Denton Calvary Christian
4. Huntsville Alpha Omega
5. Bryan Brazos Christian
6. Waco Vanguard
7. San Antonio Castle Hills
8. Tomball Rosehill
9. New Braunfels Christian Academy
10. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills
CLASS 2A
1. Galveston O’Connell
2. Marble Falls Faith Academy
3. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal
4. Longview Trinity School of Texas
5. Victoria Faith Academy
6. Lubbock Kingdom Prep
7. Shiner St. Paul Catholic
8. Sherman Texoma
9. Austin Waldorf
10. Bryan Allen Academy
CLASS 1A
1. Desoto Canterbury Collegiate
2. Houston Beren Academy
3. Fredericksburg Heritage
4. Houston Southwest Christian
5. Waco Eagle Christian
6. Wichita Falls Christ Academy
7. Wichita Falls Notre Dame
8. Spring Founders Christian
9. Kingwood Covenant
10. Nacogdoches Regents