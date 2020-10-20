Area High School Roundup: Alice defeats Beeville for 1st district win

DISTRICT 15-4A DIVISION I

ALICE 28, BEEVILLE 14

Top performers

Alice: Jacob Guzman 7 of 19, 84 yards, three interceptions, 14 carries, 97 yards, two TDs; Jesus Sanchez four carries, 86 yards, two TDs, Matthew Molina three catches, 45 yards

Beeville: William Harper 10 of 20, 169 yards, one interception; Leroy Gonzales three carries, 25 yards, two TDs, three catches, 131 yards; Jalen Spicer three catches, 22 yards; Trey Martinez nine carries, 36 yards.

Highlights: Alice captures its first win of the season over Beeville. The Coyotes scored 14 points in the first half and used a 14-point fourth quarter to give Beeville its third consecutive loss. The Coyotes' finished with 356 yards of offense.

Records: Beeville 2-5, 0-2; Alice 1-2, 1-1.

Next: Alice at Calallen, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 23; Tuloso-Midway at Beeville, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 23.

DISTRICT 16-3A DIVISION I

SAN DIEGO 51, BISHOP 9

Top performers

San Diego: RJ Valerio 9 of 11, 220 yards, two TDs, fives carries, 11 yards; Joshua Camarillo 6 for 6, 114 yards, TD. Sergio Guerra six carries, 73 yards, two TDs; Nene Salinas eight carries for 48 yards, two TDs; Brandon Ramirez three carries, 27 yards.

Highlights: A big night from RJ Valerio helped San Diego capture its first district win of the season. The Vaqueros combined for 334 yards through the air behind Valerio and freshman quarterback Joshua Camarillo. Sergio Guerra and San Diego's backfield rushed for 211 total yards.

Records: San Diego 2-1, 1-0; Bishop 1-1, 0-1.

Next: San Diego at Falfurrias, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 23; Bishop vs. Falfurrias, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 30

DISTRICT 16-2A DIVISION I

BEN BOLT 23, RIVIERA 0

Ben Bolt: Jaime Gonzalez 1 of 4, 27 yards; Cris Garcia 20 carries, 136 yards; Dashawn Mohamed 15 carries, 124 yards, one TD; David Perez 22 carries, 121 yards, one TD; Arnold Navarro one carry, three yards, one TD.

Highlights: Ben Bolt wins its first game of the season after the uncertainty of not having a season due to COVID-19. The Badgers received a strong performance from Cris Garcia, Dashawn Mohamed and David Perez who combined for 381 rushing yards.

Records: Ben Bolt 1-0; Riviera 0-1.

Next: Ben Bolt vs. Premont, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 30; Riviera at Santa Maria, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 23.

NON-DISTRICT

BANQUETE 47, FALFURRIAS 12

Top performers

Banquete: Joshua Moreno 16 carries, 154 yards; Zack Trevino five carries, 57 yards; Ben Neely seven carries, 55 yards, one TD; Trey Gonzalez three carries, 26 yards, one TD

Highlights: Banquete's defense and special teams shined with four interceptions, two blocked kicks and a forced fumble in earning the non-district win against the Jerseys.

Records: Banquete 1-2, Falfurrias 0-5

Next: Monte Alto at Banquete, 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21; San Diego at Falfurrias, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 23

VOLLEYBALL

ORANGE GROVE DEF. MATHIS

25-6, 25-17, 25-7

KILLS — Mathis, Anyssia Mendoza 3, Victoria Alvarado 3; OG, Kiley French 6, Delecia Ontiveros 5, Abby Kotara 6. ASSISTS — Mathis, Samantha Encinia 9; OG, Talee Oaks 23. DIGS — Mathis, Kalee Aguilar 5, Alvarado 6; OG, Kotara 6, Emily Aguilar 11, Oaks 7. ACES — OG, French 2, Oaks 1, Kotara 1. BLOCKS — Mathis, Encinia 4, Joanna Espinoza 4; OG, Hailey Eulenfeld 3, Ontiveros 1, Paige Short 1.

JV — Orange Grove won 25-20, 25-8

9th — Orange Grove won 25-11, 25-10

Records — Mathis 0-10 in district; Orange Grove 13-5, 10-2