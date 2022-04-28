Alice ISD Sports Camps
Alice Independent School District will host three sports camps for students.
Lil' Yote Volleyball Clinic
Dates: May 17-19
Ages/Grades: Third grade through eighth grade
Times: third - fifth at 5 p.m., and sixth - eighth at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Alice High School gym
Fees: $40 per camper
Registration forms are at Alice HS Athletic Office. For more information email Coach Andrea Rodriguez at Andread.rodriguez@aliceisd.net.
Rising Stars Basketball Camp
Dates: June 6-8
Ages/Grades: incoming third - ninth graders
Times: third - sixth at 9 a.m., and seventh - ninth at 1 p.m.
Fees: $40 - cash only
Registration forms are at Alice HS Athletic Office. For more information email Coach Santos at marili.santos@aliceisd.net or Coach Valdez at tashat.valdez@aliceisd.net.
Coyote Boys Basketball Camp
Dates: June 13-15
Ages/Grades: third - eighth graders
Times: third - fifth at 8:30 a.m., and sixth - eighth at 12 p.m.
Fees: $45 per person
Registration forms are at Alice HS Athletic Office. For more information Coach Elizondo at anthony.elizondo@aliceisd.net or Coach Nelda Ayala at nelda.ayala@aliceisd.net