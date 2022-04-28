Alice Coyotes headed to first-round of playoffs

submitted

The Alice Coyotes, who claimed third place in District 31-4A by beating Robstown at Cotton Picker Field, 3-1, Tuesday night. The postseason awaits the Coyotes now.

First-round playoff details for the Alice-La Feria bi-district playoff series next week:

GAME 1

Thursday (5/5/2022)

6:00 pm

Alice Baseball Complex (Alice, TX)

GAME 2

Friday (5/6/2022)

6:00 pm

Veterans Sports Complex (904 Pancho Maples Dr, La Feria, TX 78559)

GAME 3 (If Necessary)

Saturday (5/7/2022)

3:00 pm

Alice Baseball Complex (Alice, TX)