Alice Coyotes headed to first-round of playoffs
The Alice Coyotes, who claimed third place in District 31-4A by beating Robstown at Cotton Picker Field, 3-1, Tuesday night. The postseason awaits the Coyotes now.
First-round playoff details for the Alice-La Feria bi-district playoff series next week:
GAME 1
Thursday (5/5/2022)
6:00 pm
Alice Baseball Complex (Alice, TX)
GAME 2
Friday (5/6/2022)
6:00 pm
Veterans Sports Complex (904 Pancho Maples Dr, La Feria, TX 78559)
GAME 3 (If Necessary)
Saturday (5/7/2022)
3:00 pm
Alice Baseball Complex (Alice, TX)