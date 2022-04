Lady Vaqueros beat Lady Longhorns to advance to softball playoffs

submitted

San Diego Lady Vaqueros recently played against and beat Hebbronville Lady Longhorns 5-3 to advance to softball playoffs.

The team is made up of Zalexis Perez, Elaina Rodriguez, Linda Cisneros, Gabriella Jimenez, Kaylee Vela, Jenelle Maldonado, Aralynn Ortiz, Leah Martinez, Alaina Chapa, Marlaina Sanchez, Jaylin Lozano, Makaylee Adams, Kyrsten Perez, Rianna Espinoza, Taylor Ortiz, Abby Rodriguez and Lyandra Salinas. Coaches are Head Coach Celso Oliveira, Assistant Coach Kayla Oliveira, Assistant Coach Tori Gonzalez.