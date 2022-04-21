Lady Bulldogs track and field team finish third overall

submitted

GOLIAD - Lady Bulldog track team finished third overall in the area track meet on Tuesday in Goliad.

Hannah Van Blarcum was the area champion in the 400m and the 200m. She also qualified for regionals with a fourth place finish in the long jump.

Kenzie Thompson was the area champion in the 800m. She qualified in the 400m with a fourth place finish.

Kylin Thompson was the area champion in the 3200m and the 1600m.

Victoria Pena finished sixth place in the discus and seventh in the shot put.

Madison Cook finished seventh in the high jump.

Kenzie Thompson, Raquel Strachan, Kylin Thompson and Hannah Van Blarcum finished sixth in the 1600m.