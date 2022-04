Bulldog Athletics

The Orange Grove track team recently participated in the area track and field meet.

Varsity boys finished 14th in overall team.

Mile Relay: sixth place Diego Garza, Justin Pierce, Aiden Cole and Michael Saenz (3:40:44)

Shot Put: fifth place Kayden Schroedter (41' 2.5")

High Jump: fifth place Michael Saenz (5' 8")