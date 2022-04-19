Second annual SB Mosser Masonic Lodge #912 Golf Tournament
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
The second annual SB Mosser Masonic Lodge #912's golf tournament will be on April 23 to help raise money for area scholarships.
Registration is at 7:30 a.m. at the Alice County Club. Starting time is at 8:30 a.m.
The tournament format is a three person scramble. Sponsorships are available.
Top three winning teams will earn cash or prizes.
Rain out date is April 30.
For more information call 956-348-4896, 361-562-1503, 361-227-5084 or 361-756-9817.