Second annual SB Mosser Masonic Lodge #912 Golf Tournament

The second annual SB Mosser Masonic Lodge #912's golf tournament will be on April 23 to help raise money for area scholarships.

Registration is at 7:30 a.m. at the Alice County Club. Starting time is at 8:30 a.m.

The tournament format is a three person scramble. Sponsorships are available.

Top three winning teams will earn cash or prizes.

Rain out date is April 30.

For more information call 956-348-4896, 361-562-1503, 361-227-5084 or 361-756-9817.