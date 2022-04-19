City renames Peewee League Field renamed to bestow honor on BGCA executive director

For his dedication to the youth of the Alice community, Rick Del Bosque was honored by the City of Alice when they renamed the youth peewee league field.

On Monday, April 18, the official dedication ceremony happened at the softball/baseball fields near Lincoln and North Adams.

Del Bosque has been the executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Alice for over 30 years.

Mayor Cynthia Carrasco read a proclamation on the field as they honored Del Bosque in front of his family, friends and members of the community.

He began at the BGCA as a kids, then he because a volunteer. He later became a board member and executive director.

He started attending the club at the age of eight. Through the years at the club he found mentors who inspired him to find his passion - community service.

Del Bosque has seen a cycle of children at the club. Like him, he sees children grow up, make choices, have families of their own and have those children return to the club.