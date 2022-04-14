Vaquero Courts Committee to revitalization of Softball Park

SAN DIEGO - After revitalization of The Courts brought back life to an old park, the Vaquero Courts Committee moved on to the revitalization of the Vaquero Softball Park on the northside of town.

Roman Gonzalez, director of the West Alice Youth Center in Alice, and the late County Judge Gilbert Saenz had been in communication about updating the softball field.

"Judge Saenz was a big supporter of outdoor activities and we had been talking about this project before his passing," Gonzalez said. "We have $30,000 in the county park funds. I've been talking with (Interim Duval) County Judge EB Garcia on the project and will be starting soon."

Gonzalez said they will be taking done the fence, fixing the concession stand, upgrading dug outs and bleachers. The upgrades to the park won't be as significant as those made to The Courts, but Gonzalez said the field will be nice and available for softball games, tournaments and anyone who would like to practice on it.

He has already started working on the fence removal.

The goal is to have the park upgrades completed in a few weeks.

Anyone who would like to donate to the project can visit the Duval County Judge's Office and drop-off funds.