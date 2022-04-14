Lady Coyotes honor the memory of Ariel Lichtenberger

submitted

The Lady Coyotes honored the memory of Lady Coyote Ariel Lichtenberger before Tuesday's game with her family throwing out the first pitch.

The team also placed roses by Lichtenberger's name on the centerfield fence before the game. Lichtenberger was a Lady Coyote standout in volleyball, basketball and softball where she lettered in each sport all four years.

Lichtenberger went on to play softball for TAMUK and graduated with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering. She passed away after a lengthy and brave battle against brain cancer.