Lady Vaqueros golf team headed to District 30-3A Regionals

The San Diego Lady Vaqueros golf team is headed to regionals. On Monday, April 4, the team placed second at the District 30-3A Tournament.

Two members of the team placed individually. Hannah Longoria placed third with a score of 107 and Alejandra Trevino placed sixth with a score of 110.

The Lady Vaquero Golf Team is made up by Emma Alvarez, Taylor Garcia, Eliana Vidal, Hannah Longoria, Alejandra Trevino, Emma Longoria and Mariah Cruz. They are coached by Joel Luna.

Regionals are on April 20 and 21 in Kerrville, Texas.