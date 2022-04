The Agua Dulce Golf Team advanced to the regional District 32-2A Golf Tournament on Monday, April 4.

District Champ is John Michael Garcia with a score of 88.

Second place team is made up of Cooper Kennemer, Neno Jacobo, Deion Vega, John Michael Garcia and Donald Mann. They are coached by Don Woods.

The team will compete at regionals on April 18 and 19 in Corpus Christi.