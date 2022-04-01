OG Girls Tennis are District 29-AAA Champs, OG Boys Tennis District 29-AAA Runner-Ups

submitted

The Orange Grove tennis team competed in their District Tournament on Thursday, March 31. They battled for two days straight in the wind and heat. The girls tennis team are your District 29-AAA Champions. The boys tennis team are your District 29-AAA Runners-ups.

The following athletes placed individually as well:

Seth Pena and Tracy Weng are your district champions in Mixed Doubles.

Emily Aguilar is your district champion in Girls Singles.

Cash Gonzales and Wyatt James placed third place in Boys Doubles.

Hunter Harless placed Third in Boys Singles.

Jesslynn Cano and Danielle Reyes placed Third in Girls Doubles.

The Girls Championship team consisted of:

Emily Aguilar

Jesslynn Cano

Anissa Chapa

Arianna De La Garza

Hallee Herrmann

Danielle Reyes

Kaitlynn Weaver

Tracy Weng

The Boys Runner-Up team consisted of:

Dominick Garza

Cash Gonzales

Wyatt James

Hunter Harless

Randon Hughes

Seth Pena

Andrew Saenz

Quyntan Williams

The JV Boys and JV Girls are your district champions.