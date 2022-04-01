OG Girls Tennis are District 29-AAA Champs, OG Boys Tennis District 29-AAA Runner-Ups
The Orange Grove tennis team competed in their District Tournament on Thursday, March 31. They battled for two days straight in the wind and heat. The girls tennis team are your District 29-AAA Champions. The boys tennis team are your District 29-AAA Runners-ups.
The following athletes placed individually as well:
- Seth Pena and Tracy Weng are your district champions in Mixed Doubles.
- Emily Aguilar is your district champion in Girls Singles.
- Cash Gonzales and Wyatt James placed third place in Boys Doubles.
- Hunter Harless placed Third in Boys Singles.
- Jesslynn Cano and Danielle Reyes placed Third in Girls Doubles.
The Girls Championship team consisted of:
- Emily Aguilar
- Jesslynn Cano
- Anissa Chapa
- Arianna De La Garza
- Hallee Herrmann
- Danielle Reyes
- Kaitlynn Weaver
- Tracy Weng
The Boys Runner-Up team consisted of:
- Dominick Garza
- Cash Gonzales
- Wyatt James
- Hunter Harless
- Randon Hughes
- Seth Pena
- Andrew Saenz
- Quyntan Williams
The JV Boys and JV Girls are your district champions.
- Diedre Kuper placed 3rd in Girls Singles.
- Ava Lopez and Taryn Tiffee are your JV District Champions in Girls Doubles.
- Riley Chandler and Abby Cole are your JV District Champions in Mixed Doubles.
- Joseph Gonzalez is your JV District Champion in Boys Singles.
- Dylan Garcia and Gavin Skokan are you JV District Runners-up in 2nd place for Boys Doubles.
- Christian Gallegos and Carlos Esparza placed 3rd in Boys Doubles.