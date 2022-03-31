Alice HS' freshman and JV tennis teams win at District 31-4A Tournament

Alice ISD

Alice High School's freshmen and junior varsity tennis teams recently competed in the District 31-4A tournament at Tuloso-Midway High School. Some highlights included freshman Anna Teixeira winning a third-place medal and Anthony Torres placing 8th out of 20 JV tennis players. Freshman Nico Hinojosa placed 9th and freshman Robert Rodriguez was 10th. The doubles team of Benjamin Espinoza and Anthony Torres placed 8th as well. The girls doubles team of Deborah Canales and Jaclyn Fox also medaled.