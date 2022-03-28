San Diego Vaqueros THSPA Division 3 State Champions
The boys Vaqueros powerlifting team are the State Championships after a meet in the Texas High School Powerlifting Association (THSPA).
"This is the first time in the history of San Diego (Independent School District) that both boys and girls powerlifting teams win the state title," said Superintendent Dr. Rodrigo Pena.
The team received a total of 22 points that led to the boys and girls sweep team titles for the first time in school history.
Nine San Diego boys powerlifters participated in the 3A State championships on Saturday, March 26 in Abilene.
Michael Longoria - 2nd Place - 114 Weight Class
Romulo Torres - 7th Place - 123 Weight Class
Ashton Garcia - 4th Place - 132 Weight Class
Andres Garza - State Champion - 148 Weight Class
Lukas Salaiz - State Champion - 165 Weight Class - Awarded the Outstanding Bench Presser and Outstanding Total in the Division 3 Light Platform
Jaime Salinas - 5th place - 181 Weight Class
Eric Garcia - 6th Place - 275 Weight Class
Louis Peña - 12th Place - SHW Weight Class
Pablo Vega - 8th Place - SHW Weight Class
