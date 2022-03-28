San Diego Vaqueros THSPA Division 3 State Champions

submitted

The boys Vaqueros powerlifting team are the State Championships after a meet in the Texas High School Powerlifting Association (THSPA).

"This is the first time in the history of San Diego (Independent School District) that both boys and girls powerlifting teams win the state title," said Superintendent Dr. Rodrigo Pena.

The team received a total of 22 points that led to the boys and girls sweep team titles for the first time in school history.

Nine San Diego boys powerlifters participated in the 3A State championships on Saturday, March 26 in Abilene.

Michael Longoria - 2nd Place - 114 Weight Class

Romulo Torres - 7th Place - 123 Weight Class

Ashton Garcia - 4th Place - 132 Weight Class

Andres Garza - State Champion - 148 Weight Class

Lukas Salaiz - State Champion - 165 Weight Class - Awarded the Outstanding Bench Presser and Outstanding Total in the Division 3 Light Platform

Jaime Salinas - 5th place - 181 Weight Class

Eric Garcia - 6th Place - 275 Weight Class

Louis Peña - 12th Place - SHW Weight Class

Pablo Vega - 8th Place - SHW Weight Class

More:San Diego boys powerlifting team heads to 3A State Powerlifting Championships

More:Lady Vaqueros - THSWPA State Powerlifting Champions