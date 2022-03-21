San Diego boys powerlifting team heads to 3A State Powerlifting Championships

Nine San Diego boys powerlifters are headed to the 3A State championships to compete Saturday, March 26 in Abilene.

The boys recently participated in the Texas High School Powerlifting Association (THSPA) in Bishop. At the region 5 regional competition the boys earned qualifying spots.

Boys are Michael Longoria, Romulo Torres, Ashton Garcia, Andres Garza, Lukas Salaiz, Jaime Salinas, Eric Garcia, Louis Pena and Pablo Vega.