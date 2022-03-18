Lady Vaqueros - THSWPA State Powerlifting Champions

submitted

Eleven Lady Vaquero lifters competed at the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association (THSWPA) State Championships on Thursday, March 17. 

Awards includes: 

Team Award: State Champions, Total points: 32 

Weight classes:

97lbs: Taylor Ortiz, 4th

105lb: Jaylin Lozano, 6th

114lbs:ReAnna Olvera, State Champion; Taylor Garcia, 3th; Zalexis Perez, 4th

123lbs: Charlize Gonzalez, 2nd; Janiya Sanchez, 4th

165lbs: Jalynn Garcia, 4th

220lbs: Aliana Garcia, 2nd; Elia Soliz, 3rd

259lbs: Claudia Alaniz, 2nd

ReAnna Olvera Received the Best Bench Award for the Light Weight Class

Lady Vaquero powerlifting are THSWPA State Champions. The team consists of Taylor Ortiz, Jaylin Lozano, ReAnna Olvera, Taylor Garcia, Zalexis Perez, Charlize Gonzalez, Janiya Sanchez, Jalynn Garcia, Aliana Garcia, Elia Soliz and Claudia Alaniz