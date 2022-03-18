Lady Vaqueros - THSWPA State Powerlifting Champions
Eleven Lady Vaquero lifters competed at the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association (THSWPA) State Championships on Thursday, March 17.
Awards includes:
Team Award: State Champions, Total points: 32
Weight classes:
97lbs: Taylor Ortiz, 4th
105lb: Jaylin Lozano, 6th
114lbs:ReAnna Olvera, State Champion; Taylor Garcia, 3th; Zalexis Perez, 4th
123lbs: Charlize Gonzalez, 2nd; Janiya Sanchez, 4th
165lbs: Jalynn Garcia, 4th
220lbs: Aliana Garcia, 2nd; Elia Soliz, 3rd
259lbs: Claudia Alaniz, 2nd
ReAnna Olvera Received the Best Bench Award for the Light Weight Class