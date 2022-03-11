Alice Coyote Soccer team number one in district

submitted

The Alice Coyotes Soccer team is number one in the district.

Boys Varsity : Alice 12-0 Kingsville. Francisco Castillo 3G 2A, Zander Urrutia 3G 2A, Cristian Lopez 2G 2A, Romario Arellano 2G 1A, Ashton Neal 1G, Andres Hinojosa 1G. Tiger Ortiz 2SV, and Gene Trevino 1SV.

Shutout Crew: Gene Trevino,Tiger Ortiz, Roel Gonzalez, Marcus Cruz, Bryan Godines, Alvaro Ceja, Sam Gaza, Josh Garcia, Cesar Selvera and Francisco Castillo. Eighth Shutout of the season.