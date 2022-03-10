Veterans Fishing License Discounts and Exemptions

Rick Wallace

Getting out on the water and fishing is good for all of us, but particularly for our 19 million US veterans.

To help veterans take advantage of fishing opportunities, we’ve researched which states offer discounted fishing licenses and set them out both in map and table form.

The findings of this research were:

30 out of 50 states offer free licenses or exemptions to having a license for veterans

19 out of 50 states offer discounted licenses for veterans

Only 1 state (Massachusetts) has no publicly available veterans exemption or discount scheme

Keep in mind that in almost all cases there are eligibility requirements based on the extent of service-related disability that a veteran has to meet to avail themselves of the discount or exemption.

These are often phrased in terms of the disability rating or level of compensation as assessed by Veterans Affairs (typically 50% through to 100%).

There are quite extensive differences between states and it really pays to check the links on the state names in the table we’ve compiled to learn more.

To provide an example of these restrictions, here is the qualifying clause from Alaska: “The State of Alaska honors our resident disabled veterans (DV) by providing a complimentary hunting and fishing license/card to those who meet the Department of Fish and Game’s residency definition and who are certified 50% disabled or greater. ”

And the qualifying clause from Arizona: “Disabled Veteran – A person must show certification from the Veteran’s Administration confirming permanent service connected disabilities rated as 100 percent disabling, plus one or more consecutive years as a bona fide Arizona resident immediately preceding application for license.”

Some states extend discounts or offer additional discounts to Purple Heart recipients of former Prisoners of War. These can be discounts or exemptions.

And other states, such as Texas offer exemptions and discounts to veterans from out of state too. In the case of Texas, veterans from out of state can fish free (subject to disability requirements) while in other states the discount is offering resident prices to non resident veterans – typically a discount of 50% or so.

Disabled Veteran Super Combo Hunting and All-Water Fishing Package

Available to a resident or non-resident qualifying as a disabled veteran, as defined by the Veterans Administration, consisting of the loss of the use of a foot or leg, or a disability rating of 50% or more, and who is receiving compensation from the U.S. for the disability. Official proof of disability (issued by the V.A.) or a Texas Driver License with “Disabled Veteran” designation must be shown each year when applying for this license and must state the rate of disability. Official proof can be digital or hard copy. Only available in person at a license retailer

The Disabled Veteran Super Combo Package includes a hunting and fishing license and five state endorsements. The package includes:

Resident hunting license

Resident fishing license

Archery endorsement

Freshwater fishing endorsement

Saltwater fishing endorsement with a red drum tag

Upland game bird endorsement

Migratory game bird endorsement

Not Included: The Federal Duck Stamp is NOT included, but is required for waterfowl hunting.