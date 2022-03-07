6th annual SES Glow Run

The sixth annual St. Elizabeth Catholic School 5K Glow Run was held on Friday, March 4 at the Anderson Park. The annual run holds a standing record as the largest 5K in Alice.

The annual St. Elizabeth School 5K Glow Run is an important fundraiser for the Catholic school that promotes healthy lifestyle habits and helps sustain and cultivate outstanding educational excellence with spiritual formation in our community.

This year, the glowing 3-mile course will be brought to life with music and vendors.

Students and parents decorated an area along the path to represent their grade level with lights, and signs making it a memorable glowing journey.