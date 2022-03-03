San Diego Tennis Team victorious at Banquete Tennis Match

BANQUETE - The San Diego Vaquero Team participated in the Banquete Tennis Match on Tuesday, March 1.

Several of the players earned medals in the single and double matches. Students who medaled were:

Second place in the boys single match was Gilbert Cardenas, first place in the boys doubles was Daniel Trevino and Dusty Prochazka, second place in the mixed doubles was Carlos Trevino and Gabby Garcia, third place in the mixed doubles was Gabriel Cantu III and Destiny Saenz.

The team is coached by Javier Saenz and is made up of Xiomara Landa, Gabby Garcia, Destiny Saenz, Mia Chapa, Adalyz Gonzalez, Gabriel Cantu III, Gilbert Cardenas, Daniel Trevino, Carlos Trevino, Dusty Prochazka, Victor Madrigal and Victor Leal.