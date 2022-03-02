BBPB female powerlifters headed to state

submitted

Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco High School powerlifters participated in the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association and three of the athletes are headed to state. Athletes are Kristin Salaiz, Yesenia Bueno and Alejandria Hinojosa; all are Powerlifting State Qualifiers.

On Feb. 26, three male powerlifters participated in the Odem Powerlifting Meet and placed.

Students were: