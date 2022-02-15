Lady Vaqueros basketball season ends at bi-district playoffs

CORPUS CHRISTI - The basketball season for the San Diego Lady Vaqueros came to an end Monday night after a tough loss against the Aransas Pass Lady Panthers, 70 to 17.

The teams represented the 30-3A Division.

San Diego Lady Vaqueros basketball team included Mariah Cruz, Marly Sanchez, Saydee Galvan, Emma Longoria, Alexia Soliz, Aisa Tunches, Leah Sanchez, Kaylee Vela, Alejandra Trevino, Elaina Rodriguez and Aliza Cisneros. The girls were coached by Alex Tunchez and Celso Oliveira.

Aransas Pass Lady Panthers basketball team included of Courteney Heyward, Lauren Belvin, Rachel Smith, Maiya Gonzales, Marielyn Cruz, Amelia Durham, Marissa Acosta, Jocelyn Cole, Viona Gonzales, Elora Pierre, Alyssa Medina, Angelina Zepeda and Raina Scott. They were coached by Garry Smith, Juan Garcia and Chelsea Smith.