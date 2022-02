SAN DIEGO - San Diego Lady Vaqueros clinched fourth place in District 30-3A and secured a playoff berth for the team on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Marly Sanchez scored 18 points to life San Diego to a 42-38 win against Falfurrias Lady Jerseys.

San Diego improved to 16-17 overall and 7-5 in district play.

The Lady Vaqueros next game is on Friday, Feb. 4 in London.