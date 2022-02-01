Texas Parks and Wildlife's Kid Fish 2022

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

Lake Corpus Christi State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife held another great Kid Fish on Saturday, Jan. 30. It was a chilly morning and perfect afternoon. Over 350 rods went out to new youth anglers and quite a few beautiful and tasty rainbow trout were caught.

2022 January Kid Fish
2022 January Kid Fish
2022 January Kid Fish
2022 January Kid Fish

The event was put on thanks to donors like H-E-B who helped feed volunteers lunch, and the Ed Rachal Foundation’s grant is how all participants were supplied with a free fishing rod to take home and continue the tradition of responsible outdoor recreation.

Mark your calendars for the last Saturday of January for Kid Fish 2023!