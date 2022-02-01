Texas Parks and Wildlife's Kid Fish 2022

Lake Corpus Christi State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife held another great Kid Fish on Saturday, Jan. 30. It was a chilly morning and perfect afternoon. Over 350 rods went out to new youth anglers and quite a few beautiful and tasty rainbow trout were caught.

The event was put on thanks to donors like H-E-B who helped feed volunteers lunch, and the Ed Rachal Foundation’s grant is how all participants were supplied with a free fishing rod to take home and continue the tradition of responsible outdoor recreation.

Mark your calendars for the last Saturday of January for Kid Fish 2023!