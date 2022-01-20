High School Basketball: Coyotes keeping pace in district race

The Alice boys basketball team captured its first district win against Calallen on Tuesday behind a strong second half.

Freshman Alejandro Asevedo finished with a game-best 20 points to lead the Coyotes down the stretch and Jose Vivanco added 13 points to pace the offense in a 58-55 win.

Alice is currently in third place in District 31-4A ahead of Friday's key game against Tuloso-Midway.

On the girls side, Alice came up short against Calallen behind a strong scoring performance from senior Madison Valdez. Valdez scored a game-best 17 points in a 45-39 loss.

The Lady Coyotes remained in fourth place to keep pace in the playoff picture. Alice looks to bounce back Friday against Tuloso-Midway.

DISTRICT 31-4A

BOYS

ALICE 58, CALALLEN 55

Calallen — Munoz 11, Burnett 16, Dennis 4, Franco 3, Hoelscher 5, Ozuna 9, Cervantes 7, Kovall 5.

Alice — Vasquez 8, Vivanco 13, Salas 6, De Los Santos 1, Hinojosa 2, Trevino 8, Asevedo 20.

3-pointers — Calallen, Munoz 2, Burnett 2, Franco 1, Ozuna 2; Alice, Vivanco 2, Trevino 1, Asevedo 2.

JV — Calallen won 72-32.

Records — Calallen 6-10, 0-1; Alice 10-12, 1-1.

GIRLS

CALALLEN 45, ALICE 39

Calallen — Karlie Haigood 10, Gaby Herrera 8, Mari Flores 7, Jonae Bernard 6, Makenzie Mounts 5, Lilly Hernandez 4, Alexa Filla 3, Zoe Brown 3.

Alice — Madison Valdez 17, Kaylin Cervantes 11, Radnee Hernandez 5, Daniella Contreras 3, Sierra Chapa 3.

3-pointers — Calallen, Haigood 2, Mounts 1, Filla 1, Brown 1; Alice, Valdez 3, Contreras 3.

Records — Calallen 13-15, 3-1; Alice 9-18, 1-2.

Alice to retire jersey of fallen player

Alice will retire the jersey of former girls basketball player Ariel Lichtenberger during Friday's District 31-4A game against Tuloso-Midway.

Lichtenberger, a multi-sport athlete, passed away in 2018 after battling cancer. The ceremony to retire her No. 24 jersey will start at 6 p.m.

Those in attendance are encouraged to wear gray.

Area basketball schedules

GIRLS

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

DISTRICT 31-4A

Robstown at Kingsville, 6:15

Calallen at Zapata, 6:15

Tuloso-Midway at Alice, 6:15

TUESDAY, JAN. 25

DISTRICT 31-4A

Robstown at Alice, 6:15

Tuloso-Midway at Calallen, 6:15

DISTRICT 30-3A

Bishop at San Diego, 5

BOYS

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

DISTRICT 31-4A

Tuloso-Midway at Alice, 7:30

Robstown at Kingsville, 7:30

DISTRICT 30-3A

Hebbronville at San Diego, 7

TUESDAY, JAN. 25

DISTRICT 31-4A

Robstown at Alice, 7:30

Tuloso-Midway at Calallen, 7:30

DISTRICT 30-3A

Bishop at San Diego, 7

DISTRICT 29-3A

Orange Grove at Odem, 7