High School Basketball: Coyotes keeping pace in district race
The Alice boys basketball team captured its first district win against Calallen on Tuesday behind a strong second half.
Freshman Alejandro Asevedo finished with a game-best 20 points to lead the Coyotes down the stretch and Jose Vivanco added 13 points to pace the offense in a 58-55 win.
Alice is currently in third place in District 31-4A ahead of Friday's key game against Tuloso-Midway.
On the girls side, Alice came up short against Calallen behind a strong scoring performance from senior Madison Valdez. Valdez scored a game-best 17 points in a 45-39 loss.
The Lady Coyotes remained in fourth place to keep pace in the playoff picture. Alice looks to bounce back Friday against Tuloso-Midway.
DISTRICT 31-4A
BOYS
ALICE 58, CALALLEN 55
Calallen — Munoz 11, Burnett 16, Dennis 4, Franco 3, Hoelscher 5, Ozuna 9, Cervantes 7, Kovall 5.
Alice — Vasquez 8, Vivanco 13, Salas 6, De Los Santos 1, Hinojosa 2, Trevino 8, Asevedo 20.
3-pointers — Calallen, Munoz 2, Burnett 2, Franco 1, Ozuna 2; Alice, Vivanco 2, Trevino 1, Asevedo 2.
JV — Calallen won 72-32.
Records — Calallen 6-10, 0-1; Alice 10-12, 1-1.
GIRLS
CALALLEN 45, ALICE 39
Calallen — Karlie Haigood 10, Gaby Herrera 8, Mari Flores 7, Jonae Bernard 6, Makenzie Mounts 5, Lilly Hernandez 4, Alexa Filla 3, Zoe Brown 3.
Alice — Madison Valdez 17, Kaylin Cervantes 11, Radnee Hernandez 5, Daniella Contreras 3, Sierra Chapa 3.
3-pointers — Calallen, Haigood 2, Mounts 1, Filla 1, Brown 1; Alice, Valdez 3, Contreras 3.
Records — Calallen 13-15, 3-1; Alice 9-18, 1-2.
Alice to retire jersey of fallen player
Alice will retire the jersey of former girls basketball player Ariel Lichtenberger during Friday's District 31-4A game against Tuloso-Midway.
Lichtenberger, a multi-sport athlete, passed away in 2018 after battling cancer. The ceremony to retire her No. 24 jersey will start at 6 p.m.
Those in attendance are encouraged to wear gray.
Area basketball schedules
GIRLS
FRIDAY, JAN. 21
DISTRICT 31-4A
Robstown at Kingsville, 6:15
Calallen at Zapata, 6:15
Tuloso-Midway at Alice, 6:15
TUESDAY, JAN. 25
DISTRICT 31-4A
Robstown at Alice, 6:15
Tuloso-Midway at Calallen, 6:15
DISTRICT 30-3A
Bishop at San Diego, 5
BOYS
FRIDAY, JAN. 21
DISTRICT 31-4A
Tuloso-Midway at Alice, 7:30
Robstown at Kingsville, 7:30
DISTRICT 30-3A
Hebbronville at San Diego, 7
TUESDAY, JAN. 25
DISTRICT 31-4A
Robstown at Alice, 7:30
Tuloso-Midway at Calallen, 7:30
DISTRICT 30-3A
Bishop at San Diego, 7
DISTRICT 29-3A
Orange Grove at Odem, 7