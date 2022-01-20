High School Basketball: Coyotes keeping pace in district race

Rey Castillo
Alice Echo News Journal
Alice's Kaylin Cervantes dribbles the ball against Calallen, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Calallen High School. Calallen won, 46-39.

The Alice boys basketball team captured its first district win against Calallen on Tuesday behind a strong second half.

Freshman Alejandro Asevedo finished with a game-best 20 points to lead the Coyotes down the stretch and Jose Vivanco added 13 points to pace the offense in a 58-55 win. 

Alice is currently in third place in District 31-4A  ahead of Friday's key game against Tuloso-Midway. 

On the girls side, Alice came up short against Calallen behind a strong scoring performance from senior Madison Valdez. Valdez scored a game-best 17 points in a 45-39 loss. 

The Lady Coyotes remained in fourth place to keep pace in the playoff picture. Alice looks to bounce back Friday against Tuloso-Midway. 

DISTRICT 31-4A

BOYS

ALICE 58, CALALLEN 55

Calallen — Munoz 11, Burnett 16, Dennis 4, Franco 3, Hoelscher 5, Ozuna 9, Cervantes 7, Kovall 5.

Alice — Vasquez 8, Vivanco 13, Salas 6, De Los Santos 1, Hinojosa 2, Trevino 8, Asevedo 20.

3-pointers — Calallen, Munoz 2, Burnett 2, Franco 1, Ozuna 2; Alice, Vivanco 2, Trevino 1, Asevedo 2.

JV — Calallen won 72-32.

Records — Calallen 6-10, 0-1; Alice 10-12, 1-1. 

GIRLS

CALALLEN 45, ALICE 39

Calallen — Karlie Haigood 10, Gaby Herrera 8, Mari Flores 7, Jonae Bernard 6, Makenzie Mounts 5, Lilly Hernandez 4, Alexa Filla 3, Zoe Brown 3.

Alice — Madison Valdez 17, Kaylin Cervantes 11, Radnee Hernandez 5, Daniella Contreras 3, Sierra Chapa 3.

3-pointers — Calallen, Haigood 2, Mounts 1, Filla 1, Brown 1; Alice, Valdez 3, Contreras 3.

Records — Calallen 13-15, 3-1; Alice 9-18, 1-2. 

Calallen's Mackenzie Mounts' shot is blocked by Alice's Kaylin Cervantes, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Calallen High School. Calallen won, 46-39.

Alice to retire jersey of fallen player 

Alice will retire the jersey of former girls basketball player Ariel Lichtenberger during Friday's District 31-4A game against Tuloso-Midway. 

Lichtenberger, a multi-sport athlete, passed away in 2018 after battling cancer. The ceremony to retire her No. 24 jersey will start at 6 p.m.

Those in attendance are encouraged to wear gray. 

Area basketball schedules 

GIRLS

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

DISTRICT 31-4A

Robstown at Kingsville, 6:15

Calallen at Zapata, 6:15

Tuloso-Midway at Alice, 6:15 

TUESDAY, JAN. 25

DISTRICT 31-4A

Robstown at Alice, 6:15

Tuloso-Midway at Calallen, 6:15

DISTRICT 30-3A

Bishop at San Diego, 5

BOYS

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

DISTRICT 31-4A

Tuloso-Midway at Alice, 7:30

Robstown at Kingsville, 7:30

DISTRICT 30-3A

Hebbronville at San Diego, 7

TUESDAY, JAN. 25

DISTRICT 31-4A

Robstown at Alice, 7:30

Tuloso-Midway at Calallen, 7:30

DISTRICT 30-3A

Bishop at San Diego, 7

DISTRICT 29-3A

Orange Grove at Odem, 7