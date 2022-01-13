Alice ISD field maintenance crew awarded for work at Memorial Football Stadium

The Alice Independent School District field maintenance crew was recognized during Tuesday's school board meeting. The recognition was in response to the field maintenance at the Memorial Stadium which was named Football Field of the Year by the Texas Turf Grass Association (TTGA) in November 2021.

The TTGA is a non-profit organization located in College Station that specializes in the education, and management of turfgrass throughout the State of Texas.

This is the seventh time in the stadium's history that the grass has been recognized by the TTGA.

"Henry and his crew do an exceptional job and maintaining the football field," superintendent Carl Scarbrough said.

Operations Supervisor Henry Riojas, Ronnie Perez, Eddie Deleon, Sylvia Bueno, Gerardo Lopez and Ruben Morin were awarded for their hard work and dedication to the field.

"Our roots are in natural turf," said Katy Flowers with TTGA. "We do have districts submit award applications for artificial turf fields and (we) do stay current with the times but our background is in natural turfs and our education programs are in response to our background."

A total of six district entries were submitted for this years' football field category award to TTGA.

