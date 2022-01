Following are results from the Alice over 50 January Tournament played at Alice Municipal Golf Course.

ALICE OVER 50 TOURNAMENT

ALICE MUNICIPAL GOLF COURSE

1st (-13) Robert Martinez; Beto Contreras; Abel Cantu; Rick Hernandez II.

2nd (-12) Preston Huey; Cheo Munoz; Javier Trigo; Al Linderman; Jerry Smith.

CLOSES TO THE PIN

(#2) Claudio Perez

(#7) Hector Chaverra

(#13) Al Linderman