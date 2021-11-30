Alice Little League Softball team unveils banner with State Champion recognition

The Alice Little League Softball Senior Division Team was recently recognized for becoming the 2021 Texas West State Champions in the summer.

The team is made up by Kaylie Barrera, Brooke Castillo, Neveah Diaz, Avalyn Gonzales, Gabby Gonzalez, Deeandra Maldonado, Mariana Molina, Isabella Perales, Zalexis Perez, Abigail Rivera, Alyssa Rivera, Stephanie Salinas and Cristela Trevino. The team is coached by Kayla Escobar and Zaleigh Perez.

Michael Escobar, coach and Boys and Girls Club of Alice board member, said the recognition was a long time coming. The girls competed in the summer and won. They brought home the fourth state tournament title, Escobar said.

Alice softball team has become a serious competitor and have proven themselves.

The team banner was unveiled and will remain hanging at the softball fields on North Cameron. The team was given certificates from the City of Alice and memorabilia from the BGCA.