Youth Football: San Diego Vaqueros capture Super Bowl title

BISHOP –– The San Diego Youth Football team captured the 2021 Super Bowl championship in a triple overtime thriller

"These boys worked very hard every single practice, leaving their blood, sweat and tears on those fields that led to where they are today," Leanna Perez said.

Players on the team

No. 1 Geovanni Gonzalez; No. 2 Christopher Vidal; No. 3 Levi Maldonado; No. 4 Bryn Gomez; No. 5 Mason Camarillo; No. 6 Nikhilish Luer; No. 8 Jake Salaiz; No. 12 Ernesto Maldonado; No. 17 Tate Gonzalez; No. 21 Jayce Salinas; No. 25 Andrew Lopez; No. 56 Alvaro Perez; No. 64 Jarred Vega; No. 72 Kayden Vega; No. 76 Ryan Elizondo; No. 78 Gerardo Maldonado; No. 90 Jasiah Sanchez; No. 91 Jose Ruiz; No. 99 Orlan Aleman.