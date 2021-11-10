Third-annual San Diego ISD Superintendent's tournament scheduled for Dec. 4

The third-annual San Diego ISD Superintendent's golf tournament is scheduled for Dec. 4 at the Alice Country Club, located at 260 County Road 341.

The tournament has awarded dozens of scholarships for San Diego students to use at any college or university of their choice.

The tournament, which will feature 16 teams this year, will play a three-person scramble with teams competing for the $1,000 first-place prize.

Players eligible to play will be from the high school level and older.

Second place will be awarded $700 and third place will take home $400.

The tournament will have a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, contact Rose Soliz at 361-279-3382 (ext. 2222).

The deadline to register is Nov. 18.