Premont Youth Football team to play in Super Bowl

The Premont Youth Football League Cowboys clinched their spot in the Elite Youth Football League Super Bowl.

The Cowboys will play Goliad for the championship on Saturday in Ingleside.

"Our boys put in a lot of work and are very dedicated to this sport and their team," said Bianca Acevedo. "Once again, these boys have proved that little town pride, hard work and dedication go a long way."

The team consists of 15 players, ages 9-10 from Premont and Falfurrias.