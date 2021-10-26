HS Cross Country: Alice's Diaz, Freer's Campos, Ben Bolt's Garcia qualify for state

Alice freshman Victoria Diaz placed sixth at the Region IV-4A cross country meet on Monday at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Dugan Stadium.

Diaz crossed the finish line in 12:28.70 to qualify for the state meet Nov. 5-6 at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock.

Diaz (sixth), Zerah Martinez, Sinton (seventh, 12:31.43) and Jada Jones, Beeville (10th, 12:32.97) all advanced to Round Rock on the strength of Top 10 finishes.

"I didn't think this was really possible, but then I started seeing my talent," Diaz said. "As the season continued, I saw it and I knew I had what it took. This is my dream to go to state as a freshman. I am really excited."

Ben Bolt's Jayden Garcia finished fourth in the boys Class 2A race to qualify for the state meet in Round Rock.

Freer's Eleana Campos placed third in 12:39.44 and Riviera's Meagan May (15th, 13:45.45) also qualified for state in the Class 2A girls race.

Campos was the top Coastal Bend finisher across all classifications on Monday.

CLASS 4A

GIRLS

Team standings: 1. La Feria, 67; 2. Fredericksburg, 75; 3. Bandera, 101; 4. Needville, 147; 5. Boerne, 155; 6. Geronimo Navarra, 167; 7. Pleasanton, 186; 8. Sinton, 196; 9. Tuloso-Midway, 208; 10. Devine, 273

Other finishers: 12. Robstown, 352; 13. Alice, 354; 14. Beeville, 368; 20. Rockport-Fulton, 548

Individual standings: 1. Taylor Grona, Fredericksburg, 11:34.97; 2. Liana Navarro, La Feria, 11:53.79; 3. Cadence Patterson, Comal Canyon Lake, 12:06.54; 4. Raelynn Butler, Bandera, 12:21.18; 5. Ann Claire Cop, Fredericksburg, 12:27.43; 6. Victoria Diaz, Alice, 12:28,70; 7. Zerah Martinez, Sinton, 12:31.43; 8. Rachel Kubenka, Needville, 12:32.74; 9. Lita Meyer, Needville, 12:3274; 10. Jada Johnson, Beeville, 12:32.97

BOYS

Team standings: 1. La Feria, 76; 2. Needville, 95; 3. La Vernia, 102; 4. Bandera, 122; 5. Comal Pieper, 185; 6. Boerne, 225; 7. Geronimo Navarro, 234; 8. Gonzales, 286; 9. Devine, 300; 10. Zapata, 308

