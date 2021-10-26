HS Cross Country: Alice's Diaz, Freer's Campos, Ben Bolt's Garcia qualify for state

Rey Castillo
Alice Echo News Journal
Alice freshman cross country runner Victoria Diaz has been voted Caller-Times High School Athlete of the Week for Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 2021.

Alice freshman Victoria Diaz placed sixth at the Region IV-4A cross country meet on Monday at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Dugan Stadium. 

Diaz crossed the finish line in 12:28.70 to qualify for the state meet Nov. 5-6 at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock.

Diaz (sixth), Zerah Martinez, Sinton (seventh, 12:31.43) and Jada Jones, Beeville (10th, 12:32.97) all advanced to Round Rock on the strength of Top 10 finishes.

"I didn't think this was really possible, but then I started seeing my talent," Diaz said. "As the season continued, I saw it and I knew I had what it took. This is my dream to go to state as a freshman. I am really excited."

Ben Bolt's Jayden Garcia finished fourth in the boys Class 2A race to qualify for the state meet in Round Rock.

Freer's Eleana Campos placed third in 12:39.44 and Riviera's Meagan May (15th, 13:45.45) also qualified for state in the Class 2A girls race.

Campos was the top Coastal Bend finisher across all classifications on Monday.

The Texas high school 3A Region IV girls cross country meet at Texas A&M - Corpus Christi's Dugan Stadium on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

CLASS 4A

GIRLS

Team standings: 1. La Feria, 67; 2. Fredericksburg, 75; 3. Bandera, 101; 4. Needville, 147; 5. Boerne, 155; 6. Geronimo Navarra, 167; 7. Pleasanton, 186; 8. Sinton, 196; 9. Tuloso-Midway, 208; 10. Devine, 273

Other finishers: 12. Robstown, 352; 13. Alice, 354; 14. Beeville, 368; 20. Rockport-Fulton, 548

Individual standings: 1. Taylor Grona, Fredericksburg, 11:34.97; 2. Liana Navarro, La Feria, 11:53.79; 3. Cadence Patterson, Comal Canyon Lake, 12:06.54; 4. Raelynn Butler, Bandera, 12:21.18; 5. Ann Claire Cop, Fredericksburg, 12:27.43; 6. Victoria Diaz, Alice, 12:28,70; 7. Zerah Martinez, Sinton, 12:31.43; 8. Rachel Kubenka, Needville, 12:32.74; 9. Lita Meyer, Needville, 12:3274; 10. Jada Johnson, Beeville, 12:32.97

BOYS

Team standings: 1. La Feria, 76; 2. Needville, 95; 3. La Vernia, 102; 4. Bandera, 122; 5. Comal Pieper, 185; 6. Boerne, 225; 7. Geronimo Navarro, 234; 8. Gonzales, 286; 9. Devine, 300; 10. Zapata, 308

