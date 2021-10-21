STX Sports Complex opens its doors

submitted

The STX Sports Complex is open for business. The facility is located at 805 Commerce Road.

The sports complex opened its doors on Saturday, Oct. 16 to the public for viewing and have since began letting the youth of Alice and surrounding use the facility.

Athletes from Alice, San Diego, Freer, Hebbronville, Beeville, Aqua Dulce, Ben Bolt, Orange Grove and other towns are setting appointments to use the facility to practice whether its volleyball, golf, basketball or baseball, to name a few.

To set up an appointment call 361-249-7498.