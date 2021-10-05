HS Football: CCISD releases guidelines for Alice-Miller game

Tickets for Friday's District 15-4A Division I opener between Alice and Miller at Buccaneer Stadium can be purchased online with is a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction, CCISD announced this week.

Prices are $6 for reserved, $5 for adults/general admission and $3 for students. Ticket prices will rise to $7 one hour before the 7:30 p.m. kickoff and at the gate.

CCISD Stadiums are open at 100% capacity, but face masks are highly encouraged.

After the game, spectators will be asked to exit to their cars as teams meet with their coaches on the sideline. Players are asked to not shake hands with spectators.

Barricades will be used to separate fans from entering area for team to get to their locker room at half time and after the game.

Miller (3-2) and Alice (2-3) are both coming off bye weeks. The Buccaneers won last year's meeting 73-42.

ALICE-AREA ROUNDUP AND SCHEDULES

VOLLEYBALL

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

DISTRICT 31-4A

CALALLEN DEF. ROBSTOWN,

25-19, 25-18, 25-17

KILLS — Calallen, Zoe Brown 12, Raegan Tennill 7. ASSISTS — Calallen, Raegan Tennill 19, Carrigan Valdez 16. ACES — Calallen, Monique Gonzalez 3, Amber Smart 3. DIGS — Calallen, Monique Gonzalez 17, Raegan Tennill 15. BLOCKS — Calallen, Molly Appleby 3, Ashley Robertson 2.

JV — Calallen won 25-11, 25-12.

Freshman — Calallen won 25-18, 25-13.

Records — Calallen 22-9, 2-1.

DISTRICT 30-3A

SANTA GERTRUDIS ACADEMY DEF. SAN DIEGO

25-15, 17-25, 25-12, 25-18

KILLS — SD, Gabby Jimenez 16, Saydee Galvan 6, Zalexis Perez 4; SGA, Carina palacio 8, Daphne Hanzak 6, Lindsey London 5, Rylee Vasquez 5. ASSISTS — SD, A. Tunchez 25, Z. Perez 2; SGA, Nina Perez 28. ACES — SD, S. Galvan 3, Alisa Tunchez 2, Juliann Tunchez 2; SGA, R. Vasquez 5, Sarina Gonzalez 2, C. Palacios 8, Carly West 2. DIGS — SD, G. Jimenez 22, Z. Perez 20, Emma Longoria 19; SGA, S. Gonzlaez 48, C. Palacios 25, R. Vasquez 5. BLOCKS — SD, Kaylee Vela 2, G. Jimenez 1, S. Galvan 1; SGA, D. Hanzak 2, L. London 3, Julianna Montalvo 1, N. Perez 1.

BANQUETE DEF. HEBBRONVILLE,

25-6, 25-16, 25-18

KILLS — Banqete, Samantha Cavazos 9, Amy Treviño 4, Kendall Koenning 2, Mia Perez 2. ASSISTS — Banquete, Liana Jiménez 16, Mia Pérez 1, Jackie Peña 1. ACES — Banquete, Samantha Cavazos 4, Mia Perez 2, Jackie Peña 2, Liana Jiménez 2. DIGS — Banquete, Samantha Cavazos 4, Mia Perez 2. BLOCKS — Banquete, Amy Treviño 2, Mia López 1.

Records — Banquete 26-5, 5-2; Hebbronville 2-5 in 30-3A.

SCHEDULES

FOOTBALL

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

15-4A DIVISION I

Alice at Miller, 7:30, Buc Stadium

Calallen at Tuloso-Midway, 7:30

16-4A DIVISION II

Robstown at Raymondville, 7:30

15-3A DIVISION I

Vanderbilt Industrial at Orange Grove, 7:30

16-3A DIVISION I

San Diego at Bishop, 7:30

16-3A DIVISION II

Odem at Banquete, 7:30

15-2A DIVISION I

Freer at Three Rivers, 7:30

16-2A DIVISION I

La Villa at Premont, 7:30

Santa Maria at Ben Bolt, 7:30

15-2A DIVISION II

D’Hanis at Benavides, 7

16-2A DIVISION II

Runge at Agua Dulce, 7

