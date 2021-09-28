Agua Dulce XC results from Premont XC Meet

submitted

Agua Dulce cross country runners participated and placed at the Premont Cross Country meet.

Results are:

Varsity boys: 5th place Deion Vega and 6th place Nathan Leija

As a team, they placed 2nd. Team was made up of Deion Vega, Nathan Leija, Noah Estrada, Jaime Ramirez and Alex Cadena.

Varsity girls: 4th place Renee Saenz

8th grade boys: 3rd place Benny Espinoza and 5th place Brian King

7th grade boys: 2nd place Chris Lara, 4th place Ethan Cadena, and 5th place Chase Benjamin.

As a team, they placed 1st. Team was made up of Chris Lara, Ethan Cadena, Chase Benjamin, Kayden King and Braiden Martinez.

8th grade girls: 2nd place Haile Estringel, 3rd place Jozie Delgado, and 10th place Avery Silva

7th grade girls: 9th place Emily Garza