Agua Dulce Cross Country results

Agua Dulce Cross Country runners participated in the recent San Diego Cross Country meet and earned some awards.

Seventh grade boys placed first as a team - Christian Lara, Ethan Cadena, Chase Benjamin, Kayden King and Braiden Martinez

Seventh grade boys individual - Christian Lara - second place; Ethan Cadena - third place; Chase Benjamin - fourth place; Kayden King - ninth place

Eighth grade boys place second as a team - Evan Longoria, Brian King, Benny Espinoza, Johnny Ybarra, Robert Garcia and Ricardo Cervantes

Eighth grade boys individual results - Evan Longoria - second place; Brian King - third place; Benny Espinosa - fifth place

Seventh grade girls individual results - Julia Garza - third place; Emily Garza - fourth place

Eighth grade girls individual results - Maile Estringel - second place; Avery Silva - fourth place - Jozie Delgado - sixth place

JV boys individual results - Alex Cadena - first place

Varsity boys individual results - Noah Estrada - 14th place

Varsity girls individual results - Renee Saenz - third place